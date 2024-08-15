8 Analysts Assess BILL Holdings: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BILL Holdings, presenting an average target of $76.12, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 10.71% from the previous average price target of $85.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BILL Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $65.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $86.00 $98.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $70.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BILL Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

A Deep Dive into BILL Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: BILL Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BILL Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BILL Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BILL Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

