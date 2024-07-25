8 Analysts Assess AT&T: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of AT&T (NYSE:T) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.0, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 3.0% from the previous average price target of $21.36.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive AT&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $23.00 $22.50 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $18.00 $18.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $22.00 - Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $21.00 $21.00 John Hodulik UBS Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AT&T. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AT&T compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AT&T's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AT&T's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 22 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Understanding the Numbers: AT&T's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AT&T's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

