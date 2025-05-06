8 Analysts Assess Ameresco: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 1 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.25, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has decreased by 34.33% from the previous average price target of $33.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ameresco by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $30.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $25.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $18.00 $34.00 William Grippin UBS Lowers Sell $8.00 $37.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $27.00 $36.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $25.00 $42.00 William Grippin UBS Lowers Buy $37.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameresco. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameresco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ameresco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ameresco's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameresco analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Ameresco: A Closer Look

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce energy, also focuses on the operations and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The company's segment includes U.S. Regions; U.S. Federal; Canada; Alternative Fuels; Non-Solar DG and All Other. It derives a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Regions segment.

Ameresco: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ameresco's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ameresco's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameresco's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameresco's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

