8 Analysts Assess Altimmune: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Altimmune, revealing an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 1.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $15.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Altimmune's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Jonathan Wolleben Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Jonathan Wolleben Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $25.00 $25.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Annabel Samimy Stifel Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Altimmune. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Altimmune's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity, metabolic diseases, and liver diseases. Its product candidate, pemvidutide (formerly known as ALT-801), is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist. Pemvidutide is currently in clinical development for obesity and metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The company also plans to pursue additional indications for pemvidutide that leverage the differentiated clinical profile of pemvidutide.

Financial Milestones: Altimmune's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Altimmune's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -86.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Altimmune's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -463600.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALT

