8 Amazon Deals You Can Get Only This Month

July is a big month for Amazon -- Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and 12, marking two days of major deals for Prime members in 20 countries. All throughout July, shoppers with memberships can find great sales on everything from breakfast snacks to household essentials and even luggage.

Take advantage of these deals soon because they won't be around in August. Here are the eight best Amazon deals you can get only this month.

KIND Breakfast Cereal Bars

Price: $32.49

Give your mornings a healthy start. A representative from KIND Snacks told GOBankingRates the 36-pack of KIND breakfast cereal bars is on sale at Amazon for $32.49. This is 20% off the original price and means each bar costs around 90 cents.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Price: $13.49

Snail mucin is an ingredient with moisturizing benefits for the skin. Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, said shoppers can get this product at Amazon for just $13.49. This compares to pricing at Ulta Beauty, where Landau said the essence currently retails for $25.

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Price: $79.96

The TMA cordless vacuum cleaner is currently 77% off its typical price of $349.96, making it one of Amazon's top deals.

Price tag aside, what else makes this vacuum such a popular purchase? Clay Cary, lead analyst at CouponFollow, bought one last winter and said the cordless model's freedom of movement around the house and powerful suction completely transformed his cleaning routine.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Price: $162.99

Prime members may purchase the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $162.99, saving 38% off the list price. The Echo Show 10 is bundled with a Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb.

"This isn't just a smart speaker or a LED bulb," Clay said. "It's a way to make your home smarter, offering a unique blend of entertainment and convenience."

Silonn Ice Maker

Price: $81.40

Amazon Prime shoppers can purchase the Silonn Ice Maker for $81.40 and save 26% off the list price of $109.99. The savings only deepen when compared to other retailers. Landau said the same model is currently being sold at Walmart for $131.75. This means Amazon shoppers save over $50.

JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket Set

Price: $47.19

Ready to upgrade your household mop? Clay has used the JOYMOOP mop and bucket set and said its microfiber mops are ideal for wet and dry cleaning. It's even more handy to have for hard-to-reach areas like walls and ceilings. The JOYMOOP set is now $47.19 and is cited on Amazon as the bestseller in household mop buckets.

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser

Price: $49.99

The Waterpik portable water flosser is another great deal shoppers will find only at Amazon. Landau said the same product is currently for sale at Walmart for $88.90. Amazon shoppers save over $35 and get the opportunity to maintain healthier gums and brighter teeth.

Rockland Prague Hardside Luggage

Price: $120

This three-piece luggage set is a buy Clay recommends Amazon shoppers not miss out on in July. Ranked Amazon's Choice in luggage sets by Rockland, Prime members pay $120, giving them 60% in savings off the $300 list price.

