8 Amazon Deals That Are Already Live for President’s Day

Presidents’ Day is fast approaching (Feb. 17), and for many workers in the U.S. it’s an opportunity to take a day off and rest. Hopefully you won’t have to spend the day hitting stores and waiting in long lines for sale items if you’re looking for something on discount.

With Amazon deals, you won’t need to anyway. You can get ahead of any cost-efficient shopping and snap up one of these deals that will go fast from the comfort of your home.

Here are eight deals you won’t want to miss at Amazon now.

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer

If you’re still cooking every meal in a traditional oven, you’re missing out on a convenience you might not even realize is possible, with a much healthier result than a microwave.

This COSORI air fryer can do as much as a regular oven: roast, bake, dry, reheat, broil and more. For a limited time, you can get this air fryer for $89.99 (originally $119).

Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Convenience doesn’t end in the kitchen, either at the end of a busy work day or week; the last thing most people want to do is clean their floors. Thankfully, Amazon has you covered here too, with this Roborock pro robot vacuum and mop combo. With powerful caution, a roller brush, built-in navigation and 3D mapping, your robotic cleaner can take care of dirt, dust and pet hair with one little jaunt around your house. You can get it for a limited time at $139.99 on Amazon, rather than its regular price of $249.99.

Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay is a popular makeup brand that can retail for more than you might want to spend on a neutral eye makeup palette regularly. However, this travel-friendly palette includes matte and shimmer finishes in six neutral colors from natural every day to a smokey eye. Perfect for a Valentine’s date night, the makeup brand is vegan and cruelty-free. You can get this for $23.27 instead of $35 at Amazon for a limited time.

Picasso Tiles 100-Piece Set

Forget littering your living room with foot-breaking Legos — keep busy toddlers and kids engaged with this 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, magnet-building tiles that allow your creative youngster to build and take down entire worlds with easy clean-up. Normally $39.99, this deal is $27.99.

Blink Video Doorbell

Home security offers many individuals and families peace of mind and the Blink video doorbell is an incredibly affordable option on the doorbell market. This newest model includes two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and is Alexa-enabled. You can get it wired or wireless, as needed. While regularly $59.99, this limited-time deal on Amazon will let you take it home for only $32.99.

Beats Solo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Beats has become a leading brand in earbuds and headphones, but not everyone wants the bulk and pressure of traditional headphones. With 18 hours of battery life and a built-in microphone, this set of Beats Solo wireless Bluetooth earbuds is iOS and Android compatible. Not only are they on sale for $49.95, down from $79.99 for a limited time, but they are also way cheaper than Apple’s earbuds.

Eklenton Men’s Winter Jacket

In most parts of the U.S., winter still has a firm grip, with cold temperatures and rainy days. Brace for the gloomy weather with Eklenton’s warm and cozy men’s thick thermal winter jacket. With a variety of pockets and a zip-front fleece lined in a military style, you won’t believe it’s available for just $52.78 (regularly $65.98).

Lichico Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill

If you’ve read the research, you know that sitting all day, every day, is not suitable for your health. However, many jobs require focused time in front of a computer. Enter the Lichico portable walking pad, an under-desk treadmill for home and office that won’t interrupt coworkers and can keep you from stiffening up. This treadmill is quiet, has brushless motorized walking, jogging and running speeds, and comes with a remote control. Get this limited deal of just $142.27 instead of its regular price of $171.

Editor’s note: Pricing is accurate as of date of publish. Prices and availability are subject to change.

