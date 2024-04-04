8 Affordable World Capitals for a Budget-Friendly Vacation

If you’re planning your next family vacation to a different country, there’s a good chance you’ll be spending time in that nation’s capital — given they tend to be the largest city and tourist draw.

If your family is on a budget, you might be interested in which capital cities are the most affordable for visitors. The cheapest is Jakarta, Indonesia, which averages out to $25 a day. Conversely, one of the most expensive capitals is Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which is nearly $400 a day — a stark contrast to the most expensive capital on our list, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will cost budget-conscious families $50 to $100 a day.

Here are eight budget-friendly capital cities (from least to most expensive) to visit, along with some of their best attractions.

1. Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta offers great family opportunities — there’s the Dufan (Dunia Fantasi) amusement park as well as regular relaxing parks like Lembang and Tebet Eco. Groups can also branch out and exercise during Sudirman-Thamrin Street’s Car Free Day. You can also take a boat ride through the Thousand Islands, which are all part of the city, or hit up any of several malls like the Grand Indonesia Mall or the Sarinah Department Store.

2. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Families can explore the Reserva Ecológica Costanera Sur and see birds, butterflies, turtles and iguanas. Feast on the renowned Argentine beef at your choice of hundreds of steakhouses, many of which are budget-friendly. Experience the urban street art with a guided tour, Graffitimundo.

3. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Visit the Royal Palace, an iconic landmark with wondrous architecture, and take a tour through the Silver Pagoda. The National Museum of Cambodia allows you to experience ancient and modern history. Families can dine at restaurants like the Khéma Restaurant Pasteur, complete with a deli, affordable menu and overall nice feel.

4. Cairo, Egypt

The Cairo Citadel, a mosque built by Saladin, has a majestic courtyard and a gallery of portraits. There’s a good chance you’ll want to take a cruise on the 4,100-mile-long Nile River, or visit the Pyramids of Giza, Zoser, Teti and more. Families can also shop at the Khan Al Khalili market, full of culture, history and tasty Egyptian food.

5. Mexico City, Mexico

In Mexico City, you can visit Casa Azul to learn about renowned artist Frida Kahlo and experience her paintings. Biblioteca Vasconcelos is a massive, beloved library that is worth visiting for its interior design alone. The Jamaica Market sells 5,000 species of flowers like roses and sunflowers, in addition to food, crafts and other items.

6. Moscow, Russia

Families can stroll or take a cruise along the Moskva River. The farmers’ markets sell everything from nuts drenched in honey to hand-painted teapots.Tretyakov Gallery features prominent Russian art, while the Pushkin Museum has art from throughout Europe. Gorky Park is a great destination for families as it features gardens, sports activities and an art museum.

7. Bangkok, Thailand

The Chatuchak Weekend Market, or JJ Market, is a huge open marketplace with thousands of stalls that sell everything from food and clothing to antiques and home decor. Take a dinner cruise on the Chao Phraya River or simply go boating on it. Visit the King Power Mahanakhon Skywalk, an observatory that rises to a height of over one thousand feet. The indoor observatory is still high up and offers a cheaper entry fee.

8. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Families can enjoy a guided tour of the Skybridge of the Kingdom Center, the wonderful culture, architecture, crafts and cuisine of Najd Village and The Edge of the World’s stunning views. Riyadh Park Mall also has its share of great food plus a prominent cinema.

