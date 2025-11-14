8 Affordable Indulgences To Enjoy Despite Inflation in 2026

It’s an expensive time to indulge in little luxuries and joys that might have seemed acceptable even a year ago. Between tariffs passed on to consumers and increasing inflation, the average American is facing more sticker shock on many goods and services.

That said, there are some indulgences that may still be affordable in 2026 (or at least affordable in moderation) if you know how to approach your shopping.

Local Art

If you have a local farmers market, arts co-op or other type of venue where local artists sell their wares, this could be one of the best ways to bring home unique, small works of art, decor or jewelry to enhance your home or give as gifts. Domestically made products don’t rely as much on global supply chains or imports, according to The Penny Hoarder.

Homemade Chocolate Baked Goods

If you developed a Dubai chocolate habit, 2026 is going to be expensive for you, as chocolate prices have almost tripled in some cases due to tariffs. Instead of buying pre-made chocolates, consider baking with cocoa powder.. While it, too, may be more expensive than before, it will go a lot further in home made goods. Or, switch to other sweet treats made from things like local or in-season fruits.

Coffee (At Home)

Yes, your local latte out at the nearest cafe might be pricier than ever, but making it at home doesn’t have to be so expensive. With a frothing tool and some sweet syrups on hand, you can make indulgent coffee drinks (go sugar-free for healthier habits) without sacrificing your budget in 2026.

Generic Beauty Care

Next year might be rough for your beauty regimen if it relies on pricy products with imported ingredients. Yet, most big box stores have a generic or in-store brand that will continue to offer serums, masks, specialty skincare and more at much lower prices. Drug stores like CVS or Duane Reader often carry their own products at half the price of the department store brands. The truth is, your skin will hardly know the difference.

Secondhand Luxury or Vintage Finds

An item can be stylish, hip and/or fashionable without costing a lot of money if you know where to shop. Secondhand retailers abound now, both in-person and online, reselling vintage and even luxury items at prices the average consumer can afford. These avoid tariffs hikes altogether and often escape department store markups. Sites like The RealReal, ThredUp, Poshmark and even eBay can be great sources.

Digital Entertainment

If entertainment is an indulgence for you, from quality film to a great book, remember that most libraries have wide collections of both for free. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, the digital version of a book is often cheaper than the physical book, and depending on your subscriptions, you can gain access to a wealth of quality programming for one small monthly fee. Be sure to consolidate and bundle streaming services so that you’re not overpaying.

Micro Getaways and Staycations

Instead of long flights or international travel, focus on local weekend trips, drive-to destinations, or staycations that give you a feeling of “luxury enough” without breaking the bank. A movie night in with a tasty meal, a bubble bath with a favorite beverage and other small indulgences can make you feel pampered without the spend.

Local Food and Drink

Lucky to have a microbrewery, local butcher or farm-to-table restaurant in your area? These dining experiences may be able to stave off price spikes, as well as help you support your local economy. Eating or drinking in small quantities can keep costs low, too.

Even with higher prices and tighter budgets, a little creativity and local flair can keep life feeling rich without spending a fortune.

