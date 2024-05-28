7Road Holdings Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

7Road Holdings Limited (HK:0797) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 7Road Holdings Limited, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of executive directors, the appointment of the company’s auditor, and the issuance and repurchase of company shares. The resolutions were passed with a near-unanimous vote, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the current management and strategic direction of the company.

