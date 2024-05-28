News & Insights

Stocks

7Road Holdings Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

7Road Holdings Limited (HK:0797) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 7Road Holdings Limited, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of executive directors, the appointment of the company’s auditor, and the issuance and repurchase of company shares. The resolutions were passed with a near-unanimous vote, demonstrating strong shareholder support for the current management and strategic direction of the company.

For further insights into HK:0797 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.