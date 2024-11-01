News & Insights

7Road Holdings Limited Appoints New Auditor

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

7Road Holdings Limited (HK:0797) has released an update.

7Road Holdings Limited has announced a change in its auditor, with Elite Partners CPA Limited resigning due to internal resource considerations and a ban on auditing Mainland enterprises. The company has appointed ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the new auditor, citing its industry knowledge, technical competence, and independence as key factors in the decision. This transition is not expected to impact the company’s financial reporting for the year ending December 2024.

