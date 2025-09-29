7C Solarparken (XTRA:HRPK) Price Target Decreased by 33.33% to 2.45

The average one-year price target for 7C Solarparken (XTRA:HRPK) has been revised to 2,45 € / share. This is a decrease of 33.33% from the prior estimate of 3,67 € dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,42 € to a high of 2,52 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.49% from the latest reported closing price of 1,71 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in 7C Solarparken. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRPK is 0.01%, an increase of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 1,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 318K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRPK by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 278K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 208K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 87K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRPK by 18.32% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.