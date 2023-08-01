7C Solarparken (FWB:HRPK) Price Target Increased by 9.93% to 5.66

The average one-year price target for 7C Solarparken (FWB:HRPK) has been revised to 5.66 / share. This is an increase of 9.93% from the prior estimate of 5.15 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 6.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.37% from the latest reported closing price of 3.79 / share.

7C Solarparken Maintains 3.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.17%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in 7C Solarparken. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRPK is 0.02%, a decrease of 8.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 1,165K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 240K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 174K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 139K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 108K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRPK by 13.78% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRPK by 9.45% over the last quarter.

