78% of Workers Plan to Look for a Seasonal Job. Here's Why You Should, Too

The holiday season isn't just about quality time with family and loved ones. Like it or not, it's also about shopping and spending. That means many businesses need more assistance than usual during the holidays to keep up with consumer demand.

That's where you come in -- potentially.

In a recent Monster.com survey, 78% of respondents said they're aiming to get a seasonal job. Here's why you may want to consider following in their footsteps.

You can avoid holiday debt

The holidays can be an extremely expensive period of the year. This especially holds true if you have lots of gifts to buy and plan to travel to celebrate with the people who mean the most to you.

This year's holiday season could be particularly brutal from a cost perspective. That's because supply chain issues are forcing many retailers to spend more money to procure goods to stock their shelves with. As a result, consumers may be looking at higher prices and fewer discounts when they go to load up on holiday purchases.

That's why it pays to look at getting a seasonal job on top of your main one, whether it's making deliveries for a local catering company or working the cash register at a local store a few nights a week. The more money you're able to earn, the less likely you'll be to rack up costly debt in the course of your holiday spending.

Here's another thing to consider: Though there are seasonal jobs outside of retail, if you work at a store you do a lot of shopping at, you may be eligible for a generous employee discount. On top of the money you earn from that job, you might also enjoy savings on purchases that help you steer clear of debt.

You can start off 2022 on a stronger financial note

It's never a bad thing to kick off a new year on solid financial ground. A seasonal gig could be your ticket to doing just that.

Imagine you're able to earn an extra $300 a week by working a seasonal job. That money could help you pad your savings account or pay off whatever debt you've already accrued. That money could also come in handy if you're looking to buy a home in 2022, go back to school, or upgrade your family's vehicle.

Should you get a seasonal job?

If your main job schedule is fairly predictable and you're confident you can manage a second job without impacting your performance, then it's worth seeing what seasonal openings exist in your neck of the woods. Getting a seasonal job could also make sense if you're not thrilled with your main job and are looking to make a switch. It's often the case that seasonal jobs morph into permanent ones, so if you're able to get your foot in the door, it could pave the way for an even better career opportunity for you.

