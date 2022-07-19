777 Partners Announces New Order & Commitment For Up To 66 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - 777 Partners announced a new order and commitment for up to 66 737 MAX jets, including a firm order for 30 ultra-efficient, high-capacity 737-8-200s. The U.S. investment firm books fifth order for Boeing's fuel-efficient single-aisle family, Boeing (BA) said in a statement.

According to Boeing, the New order and commitment takes total order book up to 134 models in 737 MAX family.

777 Partners is a Miami-based private investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals.

