$7.7 Million Bet Signals Potential Rate Call as Fund Leans Further Into Short-Duration Bonds

Key Points

Clear Creek bought 153,558 shares of LMBS in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade value was $7.68 million based on average pricing in the period.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.70 million, reflecting both share increase and price movement.

Post-transaction, Clear Creek reported holding 293,949 LMBS shares valued at $14.69 million.

Clear Creek Financial Management disclosed a buy of 153,558 shares of the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS), with an estimated transaction value of $7.68 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a January 22 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a January 22 SEC filing, Clear Creek Financial Management increased its position in the First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 153,558 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired was $7.68 million based on the average closing price during the period. Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the position rose by $7.70 million, reflecting both additional share purchases and changes in the share price.

What else to know

The LMBS stake now accounts for 1.20% of the fund's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:SPYM: $54.89 million (4.48% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $38.23 million (3.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:EFA: $30.39 million (2.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QQQ: $30.12 million (2.5% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:SPYG: $28.62 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of January 22, LMBS shares were priced at $50.04, up about 3% over the past year and posting a most recent annualized dividend yield of about 4%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $5.71 billion Price (as of 1/22/26) $50.04 Yield 4.08% 1-year total return 7%

ETF snapshot

LMBS’ investment strategy centers on generating income and preserving capital by allocating at least 60% of assets to mortgage-related debt securities and instruments, primarily tied to residential and commercial mortgages.

Its underlying holdings are diversified across mortgage-related debt securities and other mortgage-related instruments, providing exposure to the U.S. mortgage market.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, LMBS offers investors a liquid, cost-efficient vehicle with a competitive yield and a transparent portfolio; expense ratio details should be reviewed in fund documentation.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities, targeting income generation with reduced interest rate sensitivity.

What this transaction means for investors

This move, coupled with a same-quarter buy of the Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF, makes it look like Clear Creek is prioritizing income stability and rate control over duration risk. Adding to this position pushes mortgage-backed exposure higher at a moment when long-rate uncertainty still looms, even as investors debate the timing and depth of potential easing.



Mortgage-heavy strategies like this one aim to thread a narrow needle, capturing income without fully committing to long-duration corporate credit or equity risk. With an effective net duration under three years and a portfolio dominated by agency mortgage securities, the ETF offers yield without demanding a strong directional bet on rates.



Still, Clear Creek’s largest holdings remain broad equity benchmarks and growth-tilted funds, which makes this bond exposure less about yield chasing and more about balance. At roughly 4% income and modest price volatility over the past year, this holding acts as ballast rather than a return engine.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

