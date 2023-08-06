77 Bank (TYO:8341) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 2,754.00

The average one-year price target for 77 Bank (TYO:8341) has been revised to 2,754.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 2,295.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,818.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 2,712.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in 77 Bank. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8341 is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 5,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 926K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 917K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8341 by 10.46% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 539K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8341 by 10.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 430K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 351K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.