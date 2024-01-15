75th Primetime Emmys: No Spoilers Here, But Succession Leads Nominations

TV-land finally gets its showcase event Monday night after a four-month postponement. It’s the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, where the television networks battle it out for accolades and, more importantly, recommendations for binge viewing in the year to come.

At the head of the nominations list, with 14, is HBO’s Succession, which is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, while stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong compete for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series and Sarah Snook is nominated for Outstanding Actress.

Media Machinations

The series charts the fading health of the owner of a media conglomerate and the machinations of his children as they vie for dominance. HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) says: “It’s all in the family in this provocative, funny series about a highly dysfunctional dynasty.”

It’s rather evocative of the Murdoch family, which runs News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS), or the dysfunction that currently surrounds Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) with boardroom battles and shareholder activism.

Disney is represented at this year’s awards by nominations for The Bear and Only Murders in the Building among others.

Big Night For The Networks

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) TV airs the most nominated comedy Ted Lasso, about a college football coach who unexpectedly finds success training an English soccer team. Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and the eponymous lead, is up for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

Also in the Drama category, there were nominations for AMC Networks‘ (NYSE:AMC) Better Call Saul, the popular Breaking Bad spin off and Netflix‘s (NASDAQ:NFLX) The Crown, both of which have already won multiple awards, and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, run by HBO, which has its first nomination for Monday tonight’s gongs.

In the Limited Series or TV Movie category, Daisy Jones And The Six, run by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, tells the story, in rockumentary style, of the rise to stardom of the titular band and its break-up at the height of success.

Hollywood Strikes Delays Ceremony

The 75th Awards show nominations were first published way back in July, with the ceremony slated for Sept. 18, but the ensuing actors and writers strikes in Hollywood saw the event postponed for four months.

Thus, the winners had already been decided by the end of August, and various leaks since then and tonight’s ceremony mean some of the results are known.

But, if you haven’t already heard, we won’t reveal them here.

Full List Of Nominations

Drama SeriesAndor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Yellowjackets

Actor in a Drama SeriesJeff Bridges – The Old Man, Brian Cox – Succession, Kieran Culkin – Succession, Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul, Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us, Jeremy Strong – Succession

Actress in a Drama SeriesSharon Horgan – Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets, Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale, Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us, Keri Russell – The Diplomat, Sarah Snook – Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesF Murray Abraham – The White Lotus, Nicholas Braun – Succession, Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus, Theo James – The White Lotus, Matthew Macfadyen – Succession, Alan Ruck – Succession, Will Sharpe, The White Lotus, Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesJennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus, Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown, Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus, Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus, Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul, J Smith-Cameron – Succession, Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Comedy SeriesAbbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, Wednesday

Actor in a Comedy SeriesBill Hader – Barry, Jason Segel – Shrinking, Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building, Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso, Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Actress in a Comedy SeriesChristina Applegate – Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face, Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan – Barry, Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso, Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso, James Marsden – Jury Duty, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear, Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary, Henry Winkler – Barry

Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Ayo Edebiri – The Bear, Janelle James – Abbott Elementary, Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary, Juno Temple – Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso, Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Limited SeriesBeef, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fleishman Is in Trouble, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Actor in a Limited Series or TV MovieTaron Egerton – Black Bird, Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome the Chippendales, Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Michael Shannon – George & Tammy, Steven Yeun – Beef

Actress in a Limited Series or TV MovieLizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble, Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy, Dominique Fishback – Swarm, Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things, Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six, Ali Wong, Beef

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV MovieMurray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales, Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird, Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Joseph Lee – Beef, Ray Liotta – Black Bird, Young Mazino – Beef, Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV MovieAnnaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales, Maria Bello – Beef, Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble, Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales, Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six, Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Reality Competition ProgramThe Amazing Race, RuPaul's Drag Race, Survivor, Top Chef, The Voice

Talk SeriesThe Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers

