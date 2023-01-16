75,000 customers without electricity due to storm, French power supplier says

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - 75,000 customers of French energy supplier Enedis, a EDF EDF.PA unit, were without electricity on Monday morning as a storm is raging through the western parts of the country, the company said.

France has placed over 20 departments in its west and north and around Paris on an "orange" alert over the storm, the second-highest warning.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editng by Dominique Vidalon)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.