EDF

75,000 customers without electricity due to storm, French power supplier says

January 16, 2023 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Editng by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - 75,000 customers of French energy supplier Enedis, a EDF EDF.PA unit, were without electricity on Monday morning as a storm is raging through the western parts of the country, the company said.

France has placed over 20 departments in its west and north and around Paris on an "orange" alert over the storm, the second-highest warning.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editng by Dominique Vidalon)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.