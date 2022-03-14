75% of Recent Home Buyers Have Regrets. Here's How You Can Avoid Them When Buying a Home

Buying a home is a big decision -- and it's definitely not one to be taken lightly. But recent data from Zillow reveals that 75% of people who bought homes in the past two years have at least one regret. If you want to avoid having the same thing happen to you, here are three essential moves to make.

1. Set a budget before you start house hunting

Buying a home you can't afford is a mistake that may not only stress you out, but also put you at risk of losing that home. That's why it's important to do some number-crunching before embarking on a home search.

Figure out how much cash you have on hand for a down payment and use that to calculate the mortgage amount you're comfortable taking on. That will, in turn, help you set a price range -- and avoid wasting your time scoping out homes that don't fit into your budget.

2. Make a list of deal breakers and stick to it

There may be certain home features you have your heart set on that you really don't want to compromise on. It's a good idea to make a list of those before starting your home search so you know what is and isn't a deal breaker.

In the aforementioned survey, 31% of buyers wound up regretting purchasing a home that's too small. And things like that are aspects you should be mindful of.

It's one thing to buy a home with a dated kitchen and renovate it later. But if you buy a three-bedroom home on a small lot, you may not be able to expand it to a larger home -- even if you're willing to throw money at the problem.

3. Price the cost of repairs before agreeing to take them on

It's common to buy a home knowing you'll need to make some repairs or do some cosmetic work. But before you commit to that situation, get estimates from contractors so you know what costs you're in for.

You might assume a given issue with a home you're looking to buy will only cost $5,000 to fix. But what if it actually costs you $10,000? If that's a price you can't afford, you could end up in serious financial hot water.

In the survey, 32% of new buyers regretted buying a home that needed more work or maintenance than expected, so get a realistic sense of what your repairs will cost before moving forward. Also, if you're buying a larger or older home, try to estimate what it will take to maintain it by talking to other homeowners and contractors rather than just assume that's a cost you'll be able to swing.

The last thing you want to do is buy a home and bemoan that decision once you've settled in. If you employ these tips, you may be more likely to find a suitable home that doesn't leave you questioning your decision to buy.

