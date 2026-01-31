This $7.5 Million Move Signals a 2030 Bond-Ladder Bet as Rates Stay Higher

Key Points

GPM Growth Investors initiated a new stake of 440,939 shares in BSCU.

The quarter-end position value was $7.46 million.

The position represents 2.91% of 13F reportable AUM.

On January 30, GPM Growth Investors, Inc. disclosed a new position in the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU), acquiring 440,939 shares in an estimated $7.46 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 30, GPM Growth Investors added 440,939 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU). The quarter-end value of the position was $7.46 million, reflecting the addition and price movement.

What else to know

This new position represents 2.91% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $26.23 million (10.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $21.53 million (8.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BSCS: $13.64 million (5.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ:BSCT: $13.44 million (5.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $12.99 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of January 29, BSCU shares were priced at $16.90, up 3% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.27 billion Yield 4.58% Price (as of 1/29/26) $16.90 1-Year Total Return 8%

ETF snapshot

BSCU’s investment strategy focuses on tracking a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, using a sampling methodology to replicate the index.

The underlying holdings are primarily investment grade corporate bonds, with the fund aiming to hold at least 80% of assets in securities from the target index.

Structured as a non-diversified ETF, the fund offers investors exposure to a defined-maturity bond portfolio with a transparent, rules-based approach.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF provides targeted exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2030, appealing to investors seeking defined maturity and predictable income streams. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index and a sampling approach to balance diversification and tracking efficiency. With a competitive yield and a substantial asset base, the ETF is positioned as a core solution for fixed income allocations with a specific maturity horizon.

What this transaction means for investors

What matters here is not the size of the trade but the maturity choice. Adding exposure at the 2030 point reflects a deliberate move to lock in income while preserving flexibility in a rate environment that still refuses to normalize.



Defined-maturity bond ETFs are increasingly being used as building blocks rather than passive yield plays. A 2030 allocation sits far enough out to offer meaningfully higher yields than short-term cash alternatives, while remaining close enough to limit duration risk if rates stay elevated longer than expected. That balance is the entire appeal of a laddered approach.



At roughly $16.90 per share, the fund has delivered modest price appreciation over the past year, but that misses the point. Investors here are buying certainty, not momentum. The underlying portfolio holds investment-grade corporate bonds with staggered maturities that naturally roll down the curve, converting price volatility into predictable cash flow over time.



This fund is being slotted alongside equities and other fixed income tools, suggesting it’s being used to anchor income rather than chase returns. For long-term investors, that signals discipline. A bond ladder built with defined maturities allows capital to be redeployed deliberately, not reactively, as markets evolve.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.