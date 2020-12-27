75-day Holiday Shopping Season Sales Up 3.0% : Mastercard SpendingPulse

Markets
(RTTNews) - Holiday retail sales, excluding automotive and gasoline, increased 3.0% this expanded holiday season, running from October 11 through December 24, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. Online sales grew 49.0% compared to 2019.

Mastercard SpendingPulse measured overall retail spending trends across all payment types, including cash and check.

E-commerce sales were accounting for 19.7% of overall retail sales, up from approximately 13.4% in 2019. In addition, consumers continue to spend more time - and money - on their homes.

Mastercard SpendingPulse noted that home furniture and furnishings experienced the strongest growth of any sector compared to 2019, up 16.2%, and it grew 31.0% online specifically. In addition, home improvement was up 14.1%, with e-commerce sales rose 79.7%.

Meanwhile, apparel experienced a decline of 19.1% year over year, while electronics and appliances were up 6.0% overall.

Department stores saw overall sales decline of 10.2% and online sales growth of 3.3%.

