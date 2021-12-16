Companies
737 MAX crash relatives ask court to rescind Boeing criminal prosecution immunity

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Karen Ducey

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes on Thursday said the U.S. Justice Department violated their rights when it struck a deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing in January.

Relatives filed a motion arguing the United States Government "lied and violated their rights through a secret process." They have asked a U.S. judge to declare that the order violated victims’ families rights to rescind Boeing's immunity from criminal prosecution that was part of a $2.5 billion agreement.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

