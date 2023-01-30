72% of Middle-Income Americans Say Their Paychecks Can't Keep Up With Inflation. Do These Things if You Feel the Same

It's hardly a secret that inflation soared in 2022, making it extremely difficult for many consumers to keep up with their bills. And while low-income earners were no doubt the ones most impacted by inflation last year, many middle-income households struggled as well.

In fact, in a recent survey by Primerica, 72% of middle earners say their paychecks can no longer keep pace with inflation. If that's the boat you're in, you're not necessarily stuck. Here are some steps you can take to break that cycle until inflation levels recede.

1. Shed a big expense

Canceling a $15 monthly streaming service might help a little when it comes to managing your bills. But let's be real -- if you're currently racking up credit card debt every month due to inflation, you probably need to do a lot more than shed a $15 expense. And so it may be time to make a big sacrifice, whether it's moving to a smaller apartment to shrink your monthly rent costs, getting a roommate to split your rent with, or giving up a car if you work from home and can get by without one on evenings and weekends.

Remember, the lifestyle changes you make to account for inflation don't need to be upheld forever. But it could pay to make changes for the next 12 months to minimize the amount of debt you're forced to rack up.

2. Fight for a raise

If you're great at what you do, and you know that your employer relies on you consistently, then there's no reason not to march into your boss's office and (politely) ask for a raise. Although some companies are cutting expenses (and headcount) these days due to inflation and recession fears, many are thriving. So it never hurts to speak up and ask for the pay bump you think you deserve -- especially if your company didn't give out a raise going into 2023.

That said, it's a good idea to research salary data before having that conversation. If you see that the average person in your industry with your job title earns what you're currently making, you may have to really work hard to make your case for higher pay. But having that data will help inform your strategy.

3. Get a side hustle

There may not be any large expenses in your budget you can reasonably cut. And your fight for a raise might end up being futile, even if you make a strong case. That's why it pays to look at getting a side hustle.

A second job could make it so you're able to cover your bills in full without having to continuously add to your debt load. You might even earn enough to carve out more money for leisure spending.

It could be many more months until inflation levels drop enough to make everyday bills more affordable. So until that happens, do what you can to get through this period of inflation and avoid landing deeper and deeper in debt.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.