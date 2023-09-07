News & Insights

'70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes - City News Service

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

September 07, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women about 20 years ago in a case that stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology, City News Service reported.

The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in June in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.