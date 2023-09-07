'70's Show' actor Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes - City News Service

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women about 20 years ago in a case that stirred controversy around the Church of Scientology, City News Service reported.

The 47-year-old actor and prominent Scientologist, who starred in the retro comedy for eight seasons until 2006, was convicted in June in a second trial. A jury deadlocked on a charge that he raped a third woman.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

