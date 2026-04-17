The $700 Trillion Reason Why I'm Buying Circle Stock Hand Over Fist

Key Points

Total stablecoin transaction volume could exceed $700 trillion annually within just 10 years.

Circle, as the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, directly benefits from this tremendous growth.

USDC is gaining in popularity as an online payment alternative, especially among younger investors.

10 stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group ›

For crypto investors hunting for the next big growth narrative, it's hard not to be impressed by what's happening in the stablecoin market right now. According to a new report from blockchain research firm Chainalysis, annual stablecoin transaction volume could reach a staggering $719 trillion by 2035.

If that's the case, then I want to be early. And one of the best ways to get exposure to this growth is via Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), the issuer of the popular USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin.

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Growth in the stablecoin market

While the stablecoin market has been growing rapidly for years now, it is only in the past 12 months that stablecoins have become a popular narrative in the blockchain and crypto investment world.

Quite simply, stablecoin-based payment networks offer a faster, cheaper alternative to legacy payment providers. Thanks to blockchain technology, stablecoins offer the prospect of near-instantaneous, 24/7 settlement and the ability to move money across borders almost seamlessly. There's just too much efficiency to ignore anymore.

And that's why Chainalysis thinks that stablecoin payment networks will eventually rival those of Mastercard and Visa within the next 15 years. Over time, there will be a clear preference for payment alternatives that run on blockchain rails. Younger, crypto-native users will begin to demand them, says Chainalysis.

Those findings dovetail with recent Motley Fool research on stablecoins. It's noteworthy how open younger investors are to paying with stablecoins if it saves them time and money. According to Motley Fool research, 71% of Gen Z and 60% of millennials would use stablecoins to make payments if given a chance.

USDC for payments

For that reason, Circle Internet Group is worth a much closer look. USDC is currently the second-largest stablecoin in the world, with a $79 billion market cap. While it may be smaller than Tether, which has a market cap of $184 billion, USDC remains the premier U.S.-based stablecoin, as well as the top choice of U.S.-based institutional investors.

Even better, there are growing signs that USDC is increasingly being offered as a potential payment option for e-commerce. In other words, when it's time to check out online, if you scroll down the page far enough, you may begin to see an option like "Pay With Stablecoin."

That's due, in large part, to the efforts of partners such as Coinbase Global, which helped to launch the USDC stablecoin back in 2018. Last summer, for example, Coinbase partnered with e-commerce giant Shopify on a new USDC payment initiative. And this year, Coinbase has been pushing the idea of artificial intelligence (AI) agents using stablecoins to make transactions.

How high can Circle go?

So let's do a quick back-of-the-envelope calculation. In 2025, total stablecoin transaction volume was roughly $35 trillion, according to consulting firm McKinsey. If it hits $719 trillion by 2035, that's roughly 20x growth over the next decade.

There's no guarantee, of course, that Circle will go along for the ride. However, there's a lot to like about USDC being the premier U.S.-based stablecoin. And there's even more to like about new grassroots efforts to make stablecoin payments more popular.

No surprise, but I've decided to buy Circle stock hand over fist in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Circle Internet Group right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Circle Internet Group and USDC. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, Shopify, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.