70% of Eldorado Resorts Casinos Have Reopened

Casino operator Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) announced this morning that it will reopen five casinos today, including Eldorado Resort Casino, Silver Legacy Resort Casino, and Circus Circus Hotel Casino in Reno, Nevada, as well as Lake Tahoe's MontBleu Resort Casino Spa and Tropicana Laughlin in Laughlin, Nevada.

The five Nevada-based casinos, when added to the 11 casinos already back open for business, will mean that 16 of the company's 23 casino properties, or 70%, are now back in business.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company says it is "implementing procedures that limit gaming capacity and casino floor occupancy and ensure proper social distancing at its Nevada properties." These include asking patrons to kindly "refrain from congregating in groups" so as to promote social distancing, to wash hands frequently and make use of hand-sanitizing stations that have been set up throughout its properties, and to wear face masks.

The company does not appear to be making masks mandatory for guests, but says its employees will be wearing masks, as well as frequently cleaning and sanitizing the premises.

Social distancing recommendations will be facilitated by spacing out slot machines, for example, and limiting the number of players who can play at a given blackjack, roulette, poker, or craps table at one time.

"As we resume operations at our facilities across the country, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority," said Eldorado in a statement. "We have been working very hard over the last two months in partnership with the State of Nevada and the Nevada Gaming Control Board to prepare for these reopenings."

Eldorado stock was up more than 4% in the opening minutes of the trading day.

10 stocks we like better than Eldorado Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eldorado Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.