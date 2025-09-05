7 World Leaders Who Are Also Billionaires (and How They Got Their Wealth)

Money and politics often mix, and it would come as no surprise to many that a great number of world leaders have attained billionaire status — whether before, during, or following their ascent to power.

So, who are some of the most prominent politicians to have achieved massive wealth? A list of some notable figures follows, in no particular order, given the massive swing in estimated net worth attached to each.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is certainly no stranger to the public eye, making headlines over the course of the past few years for his involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war — in addition to his sociopolitical and economic negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin’s net worth is pegged as ranging anywhere from $70 billion, according to The Scotsman and CEO Today, to upwards of $200 billion per Brand Vision Insights. His wealth has largely been tied to more than two decades at the helm of the Russian state apparatus, “leveraging state-owned enterprises and natural resources, particularly oil and gas, to bolster his financial influence,” as CEO Today reported.

Other financial gain may have come as a result of dealings through “opaque channels,” the outlet further noted.

Donald Trump

President Trump’s net worth has been pegged as between $3.1 billion to $7 billion based on reports from the three aforementioned publications.

Trump had gained billionaire status long before assuming the office of the presidency, with business pursuits ranging from casinos to real estate holdings being his primary method of amassing wealth.

After inheriting a real estate business from his father, Fred Trump, the president would continue largely in this vein, and the bulk of his contemporary holdings remain in real estate-related ventures — in addition to his investment in Trump Media & Technology Group social media network Truth Social.

Mohammed bin Salman

Mohammed, also known as MbS, is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, although his father, Salman bin Abdulaziz, remains king, while MbS retains the title of crown prince and prime minister.

Mohammed’s net worth has been estimated at anywhere between $30 billion and $500 billion, largely coming about due to an inheritance of wealth tied to the nation’s vast oil reserves. Further royal assets, including investments in the tech, sports, and entertainment industries, have both diversified and bolstered this pool of wealth.

His father, Salman, holds an estimated net worth of $18 billion.

Hassanal Bolkiah

Hassanal Bolkiah has served as sultan of Brunei since 1967 and as prime minister since 1984. The nation is on the northern coast of the island of Borneo.

Bolkiah’s net worth is projected at between $30 billion, per CEO Today and Celebrity Net Worth, and largely springs forth as a result of the nation’s massive oil and gas reserves. One of the few remaining absolute monarchs, Bolkiah’s wealth has also expanded via investment in the financial and real estate sectors.

Other world leaders with an estimated net worth in the billions and their sources of wealth, in brief, include:

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, is worth about $30 billion, much of it from oil reserves.

president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, is worth about $30 billion, much of it from oil reserves. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, has an estimated net worth of $20 billion, primarily from real estate, investments, logistics companies and state-run funds.

vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, has an estimated net worth of $20 billion, primarily from real estate, investments, logistics companies and state-run funds. Kim Jong Un, supreme leader of North Korea, is worth about $5 billion, according to the New Voice of Ukraine. Most of his wealth was inherited and tied to a national slush fund built from the country’s mineral resources and raw materials.

