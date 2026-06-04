7 Words From Fed Chair Kevin Warsh That Should Terrify Wall Street

Key Points

Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair ended on May 15, meaning President Trump's handpicked successor, Kevin Warsh, is now steering the ship.

Warsh's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee called for "regime change" in how the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) utilizes its interest rate and balance sheet tools.

Change appears inevitable at the Federal Reserve, which is a scary proposition for a historically pricey stock market.

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It's been quite the history-making year on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all closed out the month of May at record highs. Additionally, we witnessed an ultra-rare transfer of power at the Federal Reserve.

While May 15 marked the sunset of Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair, May 22 is etched in stone as the official start of Kevin Warsh's tenure as the 17th head of the central bank. President Donald Trump's handpicked successor to Powell brings five years of experience to the position, having previously served on the Board of Governors and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) from Feb. 24, 2006, to March 31, 2011.

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But Warsh made one thing crystal clear during his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on April 21: change is coming.

The Fed's predictability, which Wall Street has counted on, may soon disappear

In speaking with Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC), Warsh painted a picture of a "fatal policy error" in 2021 and 2022 that allowed inflation to get out of hand. His bluntly stated solution to Sen. Scott was as follows:

I think that means a regime change in the conduct of policy.

This seven-word response, "regime change in the conduct of policy," should terrify Wall Street, because it means some or all the predictability that investors have counted on from America's foremost financial institution may soon be long gone.

Kevin Warsh went on to differentiate between the utility of the Fed's interest rate and balance sheet tools, favoring the former over the latter.

In the years after his departure from the Board of Governors and FOMC, Warsh became a vocal critic of the central bank's bloated balance sheet. From August 2008 to March 2022, the Fed's balance sheet exploded tenfold to almost $9 trillion. As of May 27, 2026, it stood at $6.7 trillion.

Kevin Warsh Nomination: one reason why market players are interpreting it as a hawkish pick- I agree-is because of his views on the need for a radical balance sheet reduction.



The $31 trillion-dollar American economy demands liquidity & financing needs that are larger than what... pic.twitter.com/zYunGAItV8 -- Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) January 30, 2026

Warsh has plainly stated his desire to meaningfully pare down these assets, comprised of long-term Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. However, selling trillions worth of Treasury bonds could crush a historically expensive stock market. Since bond prices and yields move in opposite directions, selling a boatload of Treasury bonds would likely depress prices, boost yields, and increase borrowing costs. It would be akin to implementing rate hikes, which isn't something a pricey, artificial intelligence-driven stock market would appreciate.

Regime change in the conduct of interest rate policy would involve altering how the FOMC thinks about inflation.

For the last 14 years, the FOMC's 2% long-term inflation target has served as the U.S. economy's gold standard. Warsh wants to toss rigid inflation targets, along with forward guidance, such as the dot plot, out the window.

During his testimony, Warsh provided a new definition for inflation:

I believe that price stability should be a change in prices such that no one's talking about it.

The new Fed chair's definition of inflation provides substantial wiggle room for the FOMC to adjust its monetary policy. At the same time, it would remove the hardline predictability that's made the central bank such a pillar for Wall Street.

Change appears inevitable with Warsh at the helm -- and that's a worrisome proposition for a stock market that has virtually no margin for error.

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