7 ‘Wicked’ Good Ideas for an Oz-Inspired Vacation

The big screen version of the Broadway musical “Wicked” is set to defy more than just gravity; it could break box office records. According to NBCUniversal, “Wicked” is already the No. 3 best PG-rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time on movie ticket website Fandango, which indicates high interest in the movie ahead of its Nov. 22 release date.

These weeks before and after the movie's release is the ideal time to celebrate “Wicked” fandom in the U.S. and abroad. There are brand collaborations spanning everything from beauty products to Crocs to Starbucks' lineup of “Wicked” drinks, including a green cold brew. There are even glossy pink and green "Wicked" luggage.

But where should you go since the Land of Oz isn't an option? Here are some ideas for a “Wicked”-inspired vacation good enough to rival any trip to Munchkinland.

1. New York City

(Getty Images)

New York City is home to the Broadway version, which has been playing in the Gershwin Theatre since 2003. In 2023, it became Broadway’s fourth longest-running production.

(Photo courtesy of Hilton)

Stay in the Oz-inspired, themed suite at the New York Hilton Midtown, available for a limited time between Nov. 21 and Jan. 5, 2025. Styled with a custom art deco aesthetic, the room includes two beds — one pink and one green. Whimsical touches include cocktails served from a hidden bar behind a bookshelf inspired by the Wizard’s Throne Room. Morning pastries are served via a floating balloon.

The room, which is only bookable as a two-night stay, is a pricey $2,400 per night (more than $5,500 for both nights after taxes). On the bright side, you’ll rack up a bunch of Hilton Honors points if you pay with a Hilton credit card.

2. Seattle

(Photo courtesy of Visit Seattle)

Seattle, aptly nicknamed the Emerald City, is a good destination in November. The North American tour of the "Wicked" musical plays at The Paramount Theatre through Dec. 1.

To stretch your budget, bring friends. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets or purchase tickets in-person at the box office to avoid online ticketing fees, which can sometimes amount to more than 10% of the overall ticket price. Use a credit card that earns rewards on entertainment purchases to maximize spending.

Besides the show, head to the Museum of Pop Culture, which has the Cowardly Lion costume from “The Wizard of Oz” on display.

3. Los Angeles

"Wicked" food, drinks and desserts on sale at Universal Hollywood. (Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal)

After its Seattle run, the touring version of the Broadway show heads to Los Angeles, where it’ll play at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through Feb. 2, 2025. But that’s not the only “Wicked” magic in town.

Universal Studios Hollywood will display film props inside the park. Meanwhile, the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood (which does not require Universal Studios theme park tickets to enter) will display costumes from the movie. Restaurants including Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen are serving up themed treats.

4. Central Florida

(Photo courtesy of Fred Trust)

Experience more “Wicked”-inspired adventures at Universal Orlando, which offers interactive recreations of movie scenes, including a walk down the yellow brick road.

Or, venture an hour east to Cape Canaveral to The Wizard of Oz Museum. With tickets at just $32, it’s a fraction of the cost of Universal Orlando tickets. The museum features projection-based exhibits that make you feel as though you’re walking through Oz, complete with a tornado simulation.

5. Washington, D.C.

(Photo courtesy of the National Museum of American History)

In the nation’s capital, see one of the most iconic pieces of Oz history: Dorothy’s ruby slippers. On display at the National Museum of American History, the slippers are now part of the “Entertainment Nation” exhibit, which opened in 2022, though they’ve been on almost-continuous display elsewhere since they were donated anonymously to the museum in 1979.

Museum admission is free, making this a budget-friendly stop in Washington, D.C. Plus, nearby, affordable Washington, D.C. hotels include the Residence Inn Washington, DC National Mall and Fairfield Inn & Suites Washington, DC/Downtown. Both have nightly rates this December for less than $200 — and both hotel chains offer free breakfast.

6. London

(Photo courtesy of The Clermont)

A version of the stage show has been performing at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London since 2006, which is just a three-minute walk from the theater you’ll find The Clermont, Victoria. The hotel hosts a “Wicked” afternoon tea serving mostly green treats, including lime cheesecake and a chocolate pistachio dessert. At £40 (about $52) per person, it’s one of the more affordable hotel afternoon teas.

7. Bermuda

(Getty Images)

Bermuda is an archipelago made up of seven main islands and more than 100 smaller ones. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” illustrator William Denslow famously used his earnings to buy one of them.

Today, guided tours can offer you a look at that island, briefly known as Denslow Island. For example, Norwegian Cruise Line’s shore excursion called Famous Homes & Hideaways Cruise puts cruisers who have docked for the day on a smaller boat to sail past the island.

If you’re arriving by air, new nonstop flights from major U.S. cities to Bermuda's L.F. Wade International Airport offer many options. For example, United Airlines extended its previously seasonal, nonstop two-hour service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to be year-round. One-way flights start at just 10,100 United MileagePlus miles (plus taxes and fees), which NerdWallet values at about $120.

(Top photo courtesy of NBCUniversal)

More From NerdWallet

Sally French writes for NerdWallet. Email: sfrench@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @SAFmedia.

The article 7 ‘Wicked’ Good Ideas for an Oz-Inspired Vacation originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.