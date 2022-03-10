7 Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy for Their First-Mover Advantage

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Web 3.0 is a term that refers to the next major revision of the World Wide Web and the internet as a global information system. Web 3.0 is not yet fully complete. This technology will still include various intelligent agents, decentralized data storage (online databases), peer-to-peer networks and dynamic content for web pages. However, the excitement is palpable. Considering the seismic shift the markets will encounter due to Web 3.0, it is important to look at which stocks to buy to take advantage of this shift.

Blockchain technology has been the talk of many conversations in recent years. Many people have used it to take control, transferring power structures away from centralized authorities. The Web 3.0 ecosystem seems focused on taking back some of that control from big tech companies who’ve had too much say over how we live our lives online.

How do you decide which Web 3.0 stocks to buy? Blockchain is leading the way for safer data storage. Along with cryptocurrencies, it can play a big part in Web 3.0 being more decentralized and protecting digital property rights. Big organizations are investing billions in platforms that equip these things already. At the same time, newer companies are also making their mark. Therefore, it is best to keep a balanced approach and pick a diversified set of outfits in the space.

Given that information, here are seven Web 3.0 stocks to buy for a lucrative long-term return:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD )

(NASDAQ: ) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN )

(NASDAQ: ) Block (NYSE: SQ )

(NYSE: ) Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA )

(NASDAQ: ) IBM (NYSE: IBM )

(NYSE: ) Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Best Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Fabio Alcini / Shutterstock.com

AMD is a multinational semiconductor company that designs microprocessors used in various devices, including desktop and laptop computers, game consoles, and embedded devices. Founded in 1969 as Advanced Micro Devices, the company has long been associated with PC graphics cards and processors.

Everyone is excited about what Web 3.0 represents. But one of the most important things will be providing energy to the platform. AMD is one of many companies working to be a frontrunner in the AI graphics industry. They are developing chips specifically designed for Web 3.0 technology.

AMD is already one of the biggest players in the server market and that should grow as Web 3.0 develops.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com

Apple has shown its resilience time and time again, making it an excellent investment opportunity for long-term investors. In addition, as an infrastructure layer for Web 3.0, Apple will be the driving force of a new industry in Web 3.0 development.

Apple is a company that has seen its share of challenges in the past. But it seems to be on the up and up as of late. It was able to overcome the supply chain challenges, going from hindered growth to posting very healthy fourth-quarter results. In January, Apple released its earnings for first-quarter 2022, and it turned out to be a record quarter on many fronts. Apple reported the holiday quarter revenue to be $123.95 billion, an increase of 11% compared to last year. The company also announced a profit of $34.6 billion and earnings per share of $2.10.

Overall, it’s never a bad time to purchase AAPL stock. Therefore, among Web 3.0 stocks to buy, this is a very safe bet.

Best Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy: Block (SQ)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Block is a company that provides solutions for blockchain-enabled point of sale transactions, peer-to-peer communication and cryptocurrency. Block’s ecosystem enables cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services while also making it easier to transfer cryptocurrency between users. This versatility has contributed to their increasing popularity in the financial tech industry.

New developments in decentralized Web 3.0 technology should mean higher growth for the ecosystem as a whole.

CEO Jack Dorsey’s decision to allocate a significant portion of Block’s revenue to invest in Web 3.0-related projects, means they’ll likely play a major role in the evolution of this system.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Source: 24K-Production / Shutterstock.com

Cryptocurrencies have been around for a while and they’re becoming more popular by the day. More people are entering the market, buying coins and some are getting more sophisticated in their purchases. One of the most popular crypto exchanges in the industry is Coinbase Global.

Coinbase’s user base has grown to around 75 million. The company recently revealed its plans to release a new NFT platform soon. Coinbase is exploring Web 3.0 infrastructure companies and has already invested in Solana (SOL-USD), BlockFi and other decentralized finance-related projects.

Coinbase is an impressive web 3.0 company that offers many services like centralized exchanges. Crypto traders agree that the near-term value of crypto relies more on mainstream adoption, and short-term speculation is high.

Best Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy: Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Konstantin Savusia / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia is a semiconductor company that specializes in creating graphics processors. Nvidia’s most popular products are their GPUs to power the graphics on PCs, gaming systems and mobile devices. NVIDIA has been around for a while and they’re the world’s largest GPU producer.

Wall Street credits Nvidia with being a pioneer in designing advanced semiconductors and software. They are known for their gaming and data center chips, and have become a valuable part of the future of Web 3.0 with many opportunities to provide support. This is evident with the technology that powers autonomous cars and virtual reality.

Nvidia’s new chips will allow developers to create web 3.0 applications and platforms, while Nvidia Omniverse provides the platform they need to make their awesome projects.

IBM (IBM)

Source: shutterstock.com/LCV

One of the reasons IBM is such an attractive investment opportunity is that it has been successful in the tech space spanning numerous industries. IBM offers a diverse range of products and services, including hardware, software and cloud computing solutions.

IBM is one of the oldest and most successful tech giants in the world. It was founded in 1911, and its founder Thomas Watson’s first word to his employees was “think.” The company has a diverse range of products and services, including computer systems, software, analytics, infrastructure and cloud computing.

IBM’s success across various industries has helped to ensure that it will continue to be a profitable company for years to come.

IBM’s AI initiatives will provide swift benefits to Web 3.0 companies by increasing automation and shifting processes to AI protocols due to machines performing more automated tasks than ever before. Therefore, even though IBM is a legacy tech company, it is one of the best Web 3.0 stocks to buy.

Best Web 3.0 Stocks to Buy: Unity Software (U)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Unity is a software company that develops tools for game developers to create 3D and 2D games.

The company’s main product, Unity, is a game engine that developers can create 3D and 2D games, and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. The engine has been extensively used in the development of games such as Titan Souls, Firewatch, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and The Witness.

The stock for Unity Software managed to surge higher towards the end of last year when the metaverse concept was heating up. All these movements led to a spectacular parabolic pattern during this time.

With Unity Software, you can easily create virtual and augmented reality content. They have benefitted from the rise of trends around metaverses, which is very much in line with their main offerings.

It’s down by more than 50% from its highs. If you are interested in stocks, it is a good time to buy a company that deals with Web 3.0, because it is one of the best companies out there on the market at this point.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

