7 Wealth-Building Habits Financial Advisors Wish You’d Start in Your 30s

When you look back at your life in your older years, you might wish you had a time machine that could take you back to your 30s. And not just to enjoy life more — but to get your finances in order.

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2025

Learn More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

“America is under-saved,” said Stewart Willis, president of Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax. “Too many people rely on Social Security and entitlement programs to get them through retirement, but that’s a huge mistake.”

Indeed, over a third of men age 65 and older and close to half of women the same age rely on Social Security benefits for at least 50% of their income, according to the Social Security Administration.

The reality is, building wealth starts with personal responsibility and smart financial habits — especially in your 30s. Below are the top wealth-building habits financial advisors wish you’d start this decade.

Commit to a Savings Plan Early

According to Willis, you should get into the habit of setting aside a portion of your income for savings — consistently.

One of the best ways to do this, he said, is by automating your savings so that a portion of your paycheck goes directly into an investment or retirement account.

Read Next: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Map Your Money to Your Values

“Your 30s are prime time to align your finances with what truly matters to you,” said Bonnie Gurry, a registered investment advisor and CEO of GreenPortfolio.

Instead of vaguely “saving more,” identify what financial freedom looks like for you specifically. Is it traveling twice yearly, starting a business by 40, or having the option to work part-time?

When your financial decisions connect to your personal values, Gurry said you’re more likely to stay motivated through the inevitable sacrifices.

Save More as You Earn More

Lifestyle inflation is a real trap. When you get a raise, don’t just increase your spending — commit to saving a percentage of that increase.

“If you were getting by just fine on your previous salary, use that extra income to build your future,” said Willis.

Live Below Your Means

Avoid the temptation to keep up with the Joneses. Expensive cars, designer clothes and nights out may feel rewarding in the moment, but they won’t help you build wealth.

Instead, focus on long-term financial security.

Understand the Power of Compounding

The earlier you start investing, the less you have to contribute over time to reach your goals.

Willis said a small amount invested in your 30s can grow significantly over the decades, thanks to compound interest. “Time is your greatest asset.”

Recognize When You Need a Financial Copilot

According to Gurry, financial advisors see two types of clients who wait too long to seek help: those with “too much” money sitting idle in basic savings accounts, missing years of growth potential, and those avoiding their finances entirely due to anxiety or confusion.

She said the right financial partner doesn’t just manage investments — they provide accountability and perspective when emotions threaten your long-term strategy.

Build a 3-Generation Financial Strategy

Your 30s often place you in the challenging “sandwich generation” — balancing your own financial goals while potentially supporting both children and aging parents.

Gurry said this balancing act requires more than just college savings accounts — it means having transparent conversations with your parents about their retirement readiness and creating a comprehensive plan that protects your financial future while honoring family responsibilities.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Wealth-Building Habits Financial Advisors Wish You’d Start in Your 30s

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.