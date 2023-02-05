7 Ways Your Child Can Earn Extra Money by Helping Others

Teaching your child valuable financial lessons like how to earn money and the importance of saving can set them up for success in adulthood. However, most kids have to wait until they reach their teenage years to work a traditional job. But that doesn't mean your child can't work to earn money. Here are seven ways your child can earn money by helping others.

1. Shovel snow

If you live in an area where you get snow in the winter, your child may want to shovel driveways and walkways for nearby neighbors. This is an excellent way to assist neighbors who may be unable to do this task themselves and could be a great way to earn extra cash.

2. Tutor other students

If your child excels in a particular area of study, they may want to offer tutoring services to struggling classmates. Some students need a bit of extra instruction or learn better from peers. By tutoring other students, your child can earn money while helping their classmates better understand complex material so they don't fall behind in school.

3. Dog walk or pet sit

Many kids and teenagers run successful side hustles as dog walkers and pet sitters. Not everyone wants to board their pets when they vacation or travel for work. Your child can feed and care for pets and walk dogs. It's the perfect side hustle for kids who love animals.

4. Water plants and collect mail for out-of-town neighbors

Your kid can also help out-of-town community members, even if they don't have pets. They can collect mail and newspapers, water plants, and take care of the trash cans on garbage day while neighbors are away. This is an excellent way for your child to learn to be more responsible.

5. Babysit for local families

If you have a pre-teen or teenager in your family, babysitting is one way they can make money. There are likely families in your community looking for trustworthy babysitters for the occasional date night or event. A child care and safety course could help your child better prepare for this job and make themselves more marketable to potential families.

6. Take care of lawn care tasks

If your child likes to spend time outdoors and enjoys being active, they might consider taking care of lawn care tasks for people in the community. Many people are too busy or unable to take care of lawn care tasks like weeding, lawn mowing, and raking leaves.

Your child can start by offering services to people who provide their equipment and tools. If they hope to expand their business, they might consider setting aside some of their earnings in a high-yield savings account to purchase their own lawn care equipment in the future.

7. Help elderly neighbors with housework and errands

Some older people don't have much support from nearby family and friends and could use help running errands or taking care of some household chores. Your child can help older adults in your community by offering to take care of small jobs around the house or by running errands for them. It'll make a difference and may help your elderly neighbors feel less alone.

It's never too early to learn about money

Just because personal finance topics aren't usually a focus in school doesn't mean your child can't learn more about money. If your child is interested in working, gigs like these can allow them to learn new skills while helping others. As they work hard to earn their own money, they'll develop essential money management skills well before adulthood.

