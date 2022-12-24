7 Ways to Save Up to $9 with the Burger King Mobile App

Burger King makes it easy to get an affordable and quick meal. While fast food prices are low when compared to sit-down restaurants, you can save even more money by taking advantage of mobile app discounts. Burger King is one of many fast food eateries with discounts available in its app. Here are a few ways to save up to $9 with deals found in the Burger King mobile app.

1. BOGO Whopper

Burger King's classic go-to burger is the Whopper. If you're craving the flame-grilled taste, don't forget to activate this mobile app deal. Instead of paying double the price, you can enjoy two Whopper sandwiches for the price of one.

Retail price for all menu items: $11.58

Discounted price: $5.79

Total savings: $5.79

2. $6 biscuit sandwich combo

This one is perfect for those mornings when you're in a rush but want a filling meal. You can score two biscuit sandwiches, a small hash brown, and a small coffee for $6. That sounds like a delicious and affordable way to start the day.

Retail price for all menu items: $11.66

Discounted price: $6

Total savings: $5.66

3. $8 small Impossible Whopper meal

We didn't forget about our vegetarian friends. Burger King sells a meatless Impossible Whopper. This deal goes for $8, so you'll leave the drive-thru without draining your bank account. You'll get one Impossible Whopper, small fries, and a small soft drink.

Retail price for all menu items: $11.77

Discounted price: $8

Total savings: $3.77

4. $7.99 for two Original Chicken sandwiches and two small fries

Here is a simple way to save money when buying lunch for you and a friend. For $7.99, you'll get two Original Chicken sandwiches and two small fries. With this deal, you'll pay less than half the regular menu price.

Retail price for all menu items: $16.56

Discounted price: $7.99

Total savings: $8.57

5. $22 ultimate bundle

You don't want to miss this deal if you need dinner for the whole crew. While the $22 price tag may sound high, you'll leave with a lot of food. For $22, you'll drive off with two Whopper sandwiches, two Original Chicken sandwiches, and two 8-piece chicken nuggets. You don't have to go into credit card debt to get a tasty meal for your family.

Retail price for all menu items: $28.14

Discounted price: $22

Total savings: $6.14

6. $11.99 small Whopper meal for two

This is one of the best bargains in the mobile app and is perfect for a day when you want to treat your favorite work pal to lunch. For $11.99, you can enjoy two Whopper sandwiches, two small fries, and two small soft drinks. It sounds too good to be true, but it's not.

Retail price for all menu items: $21.14

Discounted price: $11.99

Total savings: $9.15

7. $4 biscuit sandwich and medium hash browns

This affordable breakfast combo is a nice choice if you need a fast meal that won't leave you feeling too full. You'll get a biscuit sandwich of your choice and medium hash browns for $4. This deal makes for a low-cost way to start a busy day.

Retail price for all menu items: $6.28

Discounted price: $4

Total savings: $2.28

All of these fast food deals are a win for your wallet. It's worth noting that Burger King's menu prices vary throughout the country, so these prices may be different in your area. While writing this article, we used Pittsburgh metro area prices, and the totals listed are pre-tax.

Keep more money in your pocket with discounts like this

If you're not using fast food mobile apps to save money, you may want to start doing so. Apps are free to download and use and make it easy to keep more money in your bank account. These Burger King discounts will satisfy your fast food cravings while allowing you to continue to stick to your personal finance goals.

