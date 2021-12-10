7 Ways to Optimize Your Property Listings in 2022

In 2020, 97% of homebuyers used the internet during their home search, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That means it's practically a given that your future tenant or buyer will already know what your property looks like before they ever set foot in the door.

But it's your real estate listing that will make people either tap the "save" button or move on to the next comparable home in your area. If you want to stand out, you'll have to optimize your listing so that it shows up in more online searches. Here's how.

1. Write a concise description

It's true that pictures -- more on those in a bit -- capture the attention of potential buyers and renters. The listing description, however, tells the story of the property. The MLS and other real estate websites have strict character counts for listing descriptions, so use your words wisely. Don't repeat information that can also be included elsewhere in the listing, like the number of rooms or square footage. Also, focus on the property rather than the neighborhood or local attractions -- some might see that tactic as a way to deflect attention from a less-than-stellar property.

Despite what your high school English teacher said, it's OK to use incomplete sentences for your listing description. You'll not only save characters, but you'll make it easier to skim. However, avoid all caps. A listing that "shouts" at a potential buyer isn't really any easier on the eyes, as so many listing agents seem to believe.

2. Use keywords to show up in online searches

Buyers and renters set filters and use keyword searches on listing sites to zero in on properties that have the features and amenities they most want. You'll want to pepper your listing with as many of them as possible -- provided they actually apply to your property, of course.

It's a disappointment whenever a property listing does a bait-and-switch based on popular keywords. For example, don't describe your backyard as having "plenty of room for a pool." Sure, your property will show up in a search for the word "pool," but people who use that search term are looking for a home with an existing pool. Your best bet: State the actual size of the property and the features that are there now, not the upgrades that could be there in the future if the new owner is willing to splash out some money.

3. Use inclusive language to describe the space

"Master bedroom." "His-and-her sinks." "Family room." These are all terms that have been or are being phased out by agents because of their exclusive or even downright discriminatory connotations. You're better off talking about the space in terms of size or technical terms rather than making an assumption about who's going to be using it.

For example, if a bathroom has two sinks, call them "dual sinks" rather than assuming anything about the users' genders. The same goes for language like "short walk to town" or something similar that presumes the physical abilities of the homebuyer -- it's better to mention distance instead.

4. Use professional-looking photos

Smartphone cameras take great photos, but they're not quality enough to make real estate listings stand out. When you're listing a property, take photos with an actual camera. Better yet, hire someone who knows how to use one properly. Professional real estate photographers know exactly how to capture the best features of your property -- and they'll remember to put down the dang toilet seat, too.

Try to include photos of each room and bathroom. Buyers can count, so if the listing says there are two bathrooms and only one is shown, they'll assume that the second one is tiny, not updated, or just plain ugly.

5. Better yet, make a video

The real estate industry has proven that it can do just fine without in-person open houses. Even if you are eager to invite buyers for on-site tours, you'll garner more interest if you upload a video tour of the property. There are companies that can do both photos and video of your property, and many will say it's well worth the money for a video to get more eyes on your property.

6. Virtually stage your property

It's no secret that staging makes it easier for buyers to visualize the space. If physically staging a property is too time-consuming, consider virtual staging, which uses graphic design to digitally place furniture and decor in photos of empty spaces. There are pros who can do it for you, or you can DIY it. Rental property owners especially should consider this option so they can list a property even when it's currently being occupied by a tenant.

7. Make the listing shareable

Many of the top real estate listing sites have a "share" button so users can send a listing to a friend or family member. If you've built your own website as a property owner, you'll want to make sure that you have the same share options for your listings. Post your listings on social media too for an even broader reach.

As we've seen during the pandemic, browsing apartments and homes online can indeed turn into leasing and buying. Make sure your property is ready for its closeup with an optimized listing that gets people to save and share it -- and hopefully lead them to buy or rent.

