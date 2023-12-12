7 Ways To Make Your Travel Rewards Go Further on Your Next Trip

It will seem easy when you start earning points and miles with travel credit cards. Then, you may start to feel like accruing large reward balances is difficult. You may even struggle with figuring out how to use your travel rewards on your next trip. To help you ensure that your travel rewards go further on your next trip, GOBankingRates spoke to two travel rewards experts.

How can you get the most out of your travel rewards, even when issuers make it difficult?

Choose the Right Travel Rewards Credit Card

You want to ensure that you have a travel rewards card that makes sense for your situation.

“Not all credit cards are created equal when it comes to travel-based rewards and incentives,” commented travel rewards expert Kelli Hobbs. “While some cards may offer general rewards, others are specifically tailored to travel enthusiasts.”

What makes a travel rewards credit card worth it? Hobbs said, “Look for cards that provide perks like free checked bags, discounted flights or reduced hotel stays. These benefits can significantly enhance your holiday travel experience and help you save money.” These benefits are crucial, because even if you don’t have enough points at the time, you’ll still have multiple perks on your trip.

Get Points or Perks for Holiday and Everyday Shopping

“Look into your credit/debit card’s linked offers, also known as card-linked offers, to start accruing points via holiday shopping to pay for or offset travel costs in 2024,” Hobbs shared. “These are card- and potentially even cardholder-specific offers that give people the ability to earn more rewards when shopping with select retailers in-store or online using a preferred credit card.

“By using such cards, consumers can accumulate points that can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays or other travel-related expenses — or other travel-related ancillary services, such as on-site spa, excursions, gifts and dining.”

When you earn points for everyday shopping, you could save up for a vacation even when the idea seems like a financial challenge at the time.

Watch for Sign-On Bonuses

An easy way to gain significant points is to take advantage of sign-up incentives.

“If you don’t have any rewards or points saved up, or if you’re in the market for a new credit card, consider cards that offer significant sign-on bonuses,” stated Hobbs. “These bonuses can be substantial and are an excellent way to kickstart your rewards balance.”

These additional points could go a long way on your next trip.

Research the Value of Your Points

“Do your research and really know what one point is worth, so you don’t buy into something that would be worth less value than if you could convert your points into real money,” said Justin Albertynas, a travel industry expert and CEO of Ratepunk.

To get the most out of your points on your next trip, you want to ensure that you know what each point is worth to maximize their value.

Use the Travel Booking Portal

“Most rewards programs have their own travel booking portals that offer better redemption rates or extra perks,” Albertynas commented. “Booking through these portals can sometimes give you more bang for your buck.”

By using the travel booking portal, you could also land additional deals that would bring down the cost of your trip.

Use Your Rewards for Bigger Purchases

You want to ensure that you focus your credit card rewards on major purchases, like a luxury hotel or international flights, to get the most value. It’s essential that you plan out these purchases in advance so that you have the time to count your points to ensure that you have enough.

Saving your points for the major expenses will help you get the most out of travel rewards. This may require you to remain patient as your points build up over time.

Understand Which Travel Protections You Have Access to via Your Card Program

“Many debit/credit cardholders aren’t aware of the travel insurance or full card benefits they have access to,” expressed Hobbs. “For instance, you may have full travel insurance, flight delay insurance, coverage for your full traveling household, lounge access and more through your card, but you aren’t aware of it and don’t use those benefits.”

It can be stressful to deal with flight delays and cancellations. This is why it helps to find a credit card with certain travel protections.

When planning your next trip, it’s important that you look into which benefits you have offered from your credit card. It helps to plan in advance, because you want to be prepared for your trip protection and insurance needs. You also want to know what kind of scenarios you’re protected in.

Closing Thoughts

While it may seem like a struggle to build up your travel rewards at times, it’s essential that you remain patient. If you don’t have enough points to impact your next trip significantly, you can also take advantage of the other perks offered through your travel credit card.

