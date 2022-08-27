7 Ways to Make Money if You're a Stay-at-Home Parent

If you're a stay-at-home parent, you likely adore your job (most of the time). You may also wish there was something else you could do while putting extra money into your checking account. Or, you may worry about losing your professional edge and want to stay sharp. Whatever your reason for seeking money-making opportunities, you can find seven of them here.

1. Virtual assistant

We know that nearly every work-from-home article on the planet includes virtual assisting. Still, before you roll your eyes, we wanted to point out some things about virtual assisting that may appeal to you.

You can work during school hours or late at night.

It's possible to create a virtual assisting position that dovetails perfectly with your skillset.

Given the growth of online businesses, more virtual assistant opportunities open up daily.

Let's say you're great with social media. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are practically in your blood. That's not true of everyone who owns a business. Reach out to all the small businesses you know of (brick-and-mortar and online) and offer your services. Create accounts for clients, then make it your business to fashion a positive online presence for them.

Start with yourself. Think of a name for your business and create accounts and pages for it. Use those spaces to let people know your social media virtual assistant business is up and running.

It's not just social media specialists who make it as virtual assistants. If you have strong writing skills, offer those to business owners who may not be strong writers. Take care of their correspondence, advertising copy, and other writing needs.

If you're a graphic designer (even an amateur), offer your services to those who don't have an idea for design.

2. Bookkeeper

Another in-demand skill is bookkeeping. Small business owners may know about growing their enterprise but not feel especially confident about the bookkeeping aspect. Or, they may be so busy doing what they love that they don't have time to keep up with the bookkeeping.

If you have experience using spreadsheets and programs like QuickBooks, you can easily offer your services to those who need your expertise. The idea is to let them know that hiring you is a great way to save time and earn more money.

3. Writer

Dozens of online writing sites offer you the chance to ghostwrite articles and other content. Agencies like WriterAccess and Contently are great places to check out. These companies act as brokers. They create a contract with businesses, find out what kind of content they need written, and post the jobs on their site. If you're just getting started, take a look at Textbroker. It doesn't pay as well as some sites but it's an excellent place to hone your skills.

One fun writing opportunity involves writing dating profiles. Creating dating profiles is an excellent gig for someone who can be engaging on paper. If you have an online presence, put out the word that you'll write (or update) dating profiles for $75 a piece.

If you enjoy writing, don't limit yourself. You can also work from home as a blogger, proofreader, copywriter, resume writer, or copy editor.

4. Sell specialty dishes or desserts

Some people are great cooks, and others are great bakers. Whatever your strength, consider selling your favorite dishes or desserts to those who don't have the time to spend in the kitchen. Be careful about how you price your goods, though. While it's tempting to keep prices low, you'll need to factor in the cost of ingredients and your time.

Although you're working from home, this is still your business, your chance to put money away or invest for the future.

5. Virtual tutor

Everyone has a skill. Whether yours is speaking a foreign language, solving math equations, playing the banjo, or painting, there's someone who wants to learn what you know. If you're interested in sharing your skills while earning money, sites like Tutor.com, Skooli, OutSchool, Varsity Tutors, VIPKid, and Yup are worth a closer look. Each company is looking for something slightly different in their tutors, so be sure to read company requirements.

If you have a niche skill, like yodeling or building ships in a bottle, why not advertise your availability to teach people how it's done? You can do that by posting on a social media platform, on your neighborhood website, or on a bulletin board at a nearby grocery store.

6. Storage host

If you have extra space in your house, consider renting it out to someone who desperately needs a place to store their stuff. For example, if your basement or attic is practically empty or you have a spare bedroom you wouldn't mind giving up, you can be paid each month to keep someone else's belongings in your home.

7. E-commerce business

When it comes to selling things online, you have tons of options. Whether you crochet baby clothes, sell used car parts, or create unique jewelry pieces, you can sell your wares through sites like eBay or Etsy. Or, if you'd rather build your own small empire, open an online store through a platform like Shopify, Woo Commerce, or BigCommerce. It is inexpensive to get started and can be scaled to fit your needs.

As a parent, you've already got a great gig. However, if the day comes that you'd like to spread your wings a bit more, there are an endless number of ways to do it. In fact, if there are two or three ideas that appeal to you, there's no rule that says you can't try them all.

