7 Ways to Lower Your Cellphone Bill

Having wireless service is convenient, but that convenience comes with a cost. If you're unhappy with the current price of your wireless service, you may be able to lower your bill by making some changes. Keep reading to find out how to lower your cellphone bill.

1. Review your plan annually

Mobile service providers frequently switch up their plan offerings. The plan you have now may be outdated, and your provider may offer a different plan that better meets your current needs. It's a good idea to review your cellphone service plan annually. You may be able to save money by switching to a lower-cost plan without saying goodbye to your service provider.

2. Switch to a family plan

You may be paying more for wireless service by having an individual plan. Many providers offer discounts to customers that have accounts with multiple lines. Consider enrolling in a family plan if you have roommates, family members, or a partner you trust. This change could help everyone keep more money in their bank accounts.

3. Connect to wifi when it's available

If your wireless plan doesn't include unlimited data usage, you should ensure that you're utilizing wifi when it's available. Connecting to wifi while you're at home could help you cut down the cost of your bill since you'll be reducing your data usage.

4. Review unlimited plan options

In some cases, an unlimited plan may be a better choice for your wallet. For example, if you use a lot of data and use data frequently, switching to a plan with an unlimited data allowance may be cheaper.

5. Get rid of cellphone insurance

Cellphones are pricey. If you were to break your current phone, replacing it could create additional financial struggles for you. Some people choose to invest in insurance through their service provider as a way to protect their investment -- but this results in an additional cost that is usually tacked on to your monthly bill.

While this could give you peace of mind, you should first check to see if you have alternate insurance options. Some top rewards credit cards include cellphone protection as a perk. If you have this type of coverage, it doesn't make sense to also pay for insurance through your service provider.

If you don't have another type of phone insurance, you'll likely want to save up extra money in an emergency fund before dropping this coverage.

6. Enroll in autopay

If you're not yet enrolled in autopay, you may want to do so. Several service providers offer a small discount to customers who enroll in autopay. It's a win-win because this choice could lower your bill and eliminate forgetfulness.

7. Compare rates and go with a cheaper provider

If the above options don't work well for you, it may be time to compare plans and pricing from other providers. You may be able to find a cheaper rate that better fits your budget.

Before making the switch, consider whether you'll be able to use your current phone with a different provider. Having to buy a new cellphone could get expensive. You should also carefully compare wireless plan options to ensure you're getting the right plan for your needs.

If your wireless service is too expensive, it may be time to make changes to reduce the price of your service so you can better stick to your budget.

If you're looking for ways to save money, you're not alone. We're all looking for ways to cut down on unnecessary spending. For additional tips, check out these personal finance resources.

