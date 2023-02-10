7 Ways to Limit Capital Gains on Real Estate Properties

Buying and selling real estate properties can be quite lucrative for investors, but incurring capital gains taxes can weaken profits. What if there were ways to limit capital gains taxes on properties? In a recent article in SmartAsset, Ashley Kilroy suggested a few different ways for investors to limit their capital gains on real estate properties. The first to employ tax-deferred funds. For instance, you don't have to buy real estate with cash. You can use your IRA or 401(k). By depositing profits in your account, it allows your money to grow tax-free. Second, you can make the property your primary residence. The IRS exempts primary residence sales from capital gains taxes up to $500,000 for married filers and $250,000 for single filers. Third, employing tax-loss harvesting can help you avoid capital gains, assuming you are selling one property for a loss and another for a profit. Fourth, utilizing the 1031 Exchange allows you to use the income from the sale of one property to purchase another property of equal or greater value. In this scenario, you wouldn’t have to pay taxes on prior depreciation deductions. Fifth, the IRS allows rental property owners to deduct an annual depreciation amount from their income. Sixth, you can deduct the costs of managing property through itemized deductions, which lowers your tax burden. Seventh, improving your property boosts your property basis which can shrink your capital gains taxes and increase your property value.

