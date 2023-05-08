7 Ways To Invest in Gold: A Guide for Investors

Gold has long held a fascination for investors, whether it was a 19th-century prospector panning for nuggets or a modern-day financial whiz scanning the computer for buying opportunities. Nowadays, you can buy gold in many different forms, from coins and bullion to exchange-traded funds and derivatives.

But is gold a good investment? For many investors, the answer is yes — but you should first learn how to invest in gold. Keep reading to learn about seven ways to invest in gold.

Should You Invest in Gold?

Because gold prices tend to be less volatile than stocks, gold is viewed as a comparatively safe investment. People use gold and other precious metals to diversify their portfolios and to serve as a hedge when other investments decline in value.

Jacob Wolinsky, hedge fund expert and founder of ValueWalk.com, said that gold can be a particularly wise investment during volatile economic times.

“When a recession occurs, many investors seek out safe-haven assets like gold to protect their holdings,” he said. “A great deal of uncertainty continues to swirl around the markets right now. They’ve been volatile for months as investors remain unsure about whether a recession will occur, how bad it might get and when it will happen. As a result, investors might have questions about how to buy assets that are considered relative safe havens during an economic downturn.”

There are numerous ways to invest in gold. Some options are more liquid than others, which can make them better for investment purposes, so it’s helpful to explore the pros and cons of each.

7 Ways To Invest in Gold

When it comes to investing in gold, you have plenty of choices. Your choice depends on factors such as budget, risk tolerance and experience.

1. Gold Bullion

Gold bullion is probably the most popular way to invest in gold. Bullion comes in bars that might range from a few grams to 400 or more ounces, but the most common sizes are 1- and 10-ounce bars. This can get expensive, considering that the price of gold in April 2023 is about $2,000 per ounce. And unlike stocks, you can’t buy fractions of a gold bar.

Because gold bullion is so expensive, make sure you use a reputable dealer. You also should stay current on gold prices so you can choose the right time to buy. Most dealers update their prices based on current spot prices.

2. Bullion Banks

A bullion bank is a precious metal dealer that operates online or in local establishments. Bullion banks typically deal with large quantities of gold, so their customers tend to be institutional investors and central banks rather than individual investors.

Bullion banks typically offer investors a choice between allocated and unallocated gold accounts. With an allocated gold account, the investor owns specific pieces of gold that the bank cannot use for other purposes. Owners of unallocated accounts are essentially unsecured creditors of the bank.

3. Gold Jewelry

Gold jewelry might be the most familiar form for casual buyers. It offers certain advantages over gold bars, including the following.

There’s a large resale market for jewelry enthusiasts.

It can be passed on to loved ones.

It is covered under most homeowner insurance policies.

That said, purchasing gold jewelry as an investment isn’t always the best option because of the difference between scrap value and retail prices. For example, you might pay $500 for a 14-karat gold bracelet, but its scrap value is a fraction of that price.

4. Gold Coins

Most gold coins weigh 1 or 2 ounces, though you can also find half-ounce and quarter-ounce coins. The most widely available gold coins are collectibles such as South African Krugerrands, Canadian Maple Leafs and American Gold Eagles.

One thing to keep in mind is that gold coin prices don’t necessarily align with their gold content. In-demand collectible coins tend to trade at a premium, and you might be able to find better deals from local collectors or pawn shops. That said, it’s still safer to buy from a reputable, licensed dealer.

Prices on certified coins are influenced by their gold content and fineness, but rarity is also a factor. Be sure to buy only certified coins that have been verified by another party.

5. Gold Derivatives

Gold derivatives can be traded as options contracts backed by physical gold. These options eliminate the hassles of owning physical gold, which might include storage, transaction fees and insurance. Because derivatives and options require in-depth market knowledge, they are best left to experienced investors.

Derivatives can result in impressive gains, but they also carry the risk of significant losses. Prices can rise and fall faster than the price of gold itself, and derivatives trade on margin.

6. Gold ETFs and Mutual Funds

“Perhaps the easiest way to add a small taste of gold to a portfolio is through exchange-traded funds or mutual funds,” Wolinsky said. “Investors can choose from ETFs backed by actual gold and from funds that hold shares of gold mining companies.”

Gold exchange-traded funds and mutual funds are good options if you want the expertise of professional fund managers, though some are passively managed index funds that track industry trends or the price of bullion using futures or options. Funds comprise nearly one-third of overall gold investments, even though they are a relatively new option for investors. ETFs are backed by physical gold and reflect the current price of gold in the market.

“Aside from convenience, ETFs can also be attractive because they tend to be rather liquid, making it easy to unload the position if the tide turns for the worst,” Wolinsky said.

7. Gold Mining Stocks

Buying shares of gold mining companies is another way to get exposure to the market without buying gold directly. The main advantage of this investment is that the return is tied to more than the current price of gold. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Some stocks pay dividends.

Gold mining stocks tend not to fluctuate as dramatically as the price of physical gold because they represent an investment in a company.

The stocks are not backed by physical gold, so you can lose your investment if the company’s performance falls.

“A key benefit is that investors with experience picking stocks can put their skills to work in this area,” Wolinsky said. “However, the shares of gold companies don’t always move in step with the price of bullion because, at the end of the day, they are still stocks with company-specific factors.”

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of advantages to investing in gold, including the hedge it provides against other investments and the diversity it can bring to your portfolio. But gold also has certain downsides — one of the biggest is that its value is tied directly to its price.

Gold doesn’t provide a steady stream of income the way a stock might when it pays dividends, or other assets do with regular interest payments. And if you own physical gold, such as coins and bullion, you need a safe place to store it, either in a safe at home or at a storage facility or safe deposit box. This adds an additional cost you won’t face with other types of investments.

