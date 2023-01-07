7 Ways to Get a Good Deal on a Hotel

When traveling, I try my best to find a deal on airfare and hotels, so I have more money left in my vacation budget for fun activities like food tours and museum and event tickets. I've spent the last seven years exploring new places all around the globe, so I've gotten better at finding ways to save money on travel expenses. Are you planning a trip and want to keep your hotel costs down? Here are a few ways to get a good deal on a hotel.

1. Sign up for hotel loyalty programs

Hotel loyalty programs offer a way for travelers to get free perks. Many hotel chains give loyalty members discounted rates. Even a small discount could help you save money on your next stay. If you're brand loyal and travel often, you may also be able to take advantage of other loyalty benefits like free room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out. Stay at the same company's properties often enough and eventually you'll achieve elite status.

2. Check room rates offered directly through the hotel

You can either book directly with the hotel or use travel booking websites to reserve a hotel. It can be a big win for your wallet to book directly with the hotel, though. Before booking a room, check the hotel's price first so you don't waste your hard-earned money. Make sure to use hotel credit cards or travel credit cards when paying so you don't miss out on the chance to earn rewards.

3. Book refundable rates and rebook later at a lower rate

One of my favorite ways to save money on travel is by booking a refundable room before my trip begins. Then I'll monitor the prices throughout the coming weeks to see if a lower price becomes available. If it does, I will make a new reservation at a lower rate and cancel the previous reservation. While this method requires additional research, it could save you hundreds.

4. Adjust your expectations and try something different

If you aren't finding deals, you may need to adjust your expectations and try something new to save money. Instead of booking a room you would usually book, consider other options. One way to save on costs is by booking a smaller room with basic amenities.

Brands like Pod Hotels and Moxy Hotels offer affordable rates for travelers who don't need a lot of space or extra amenities. If you're traveling internationally and aren't claustrophobic, you may want to see if there are capsule hotels at your destination. Capsule hotels are more common outside of the United States and are a budget-friendly solution.

5. Redeem credit card points and miles

If you have travel rewards you've been meaning to use, why not redeem your points or miles for a free hotel stay? One way to do this is to transfer your rewards to one of your credit card's travel transfer partners. Another option is to book a hotel room through credit card travel booking portals, like the Chase Ultimate Rewards Portal or the Amex Travel Portal. Review your redemption options to find the best use of your points or miles.

There are many price comparison tools available that can help you price out your next hotel or flight. You can narrow down hotel options based on your room, location, amenities, and price preferences to find the best deals. Use these tools to your advantage so you don't spend more than necessary. Here are a few price comparison tools you may want to check out:

Google Hotels

Kayak

Hotwire

Booking.com

Tripadvisor

Hotels.com

7. Use HotelTonight to book last-minute stays

If you're in a bind because you forgot to book a room or have a last-minute trip that popped up, you still have options. Tools like HotelTonight allow you to book a room at the last moment without going into credit card debt. Use this company's website or mobile app to check pricing to see if you can save money on a hotel booking. I've used this service on several occasions.

Don't disregard your budget

You can find cheap travel and it's possible to get a great deal on your next hotel. It may require you to spend extra time researching, but you can honor your personal finance goals while prioritizing travel. If you don't yet have a travel credit card but want to earn travel rewards, check out our list of the best travel rewards credit cards.

