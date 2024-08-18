7 Ways To Spot Catfishing Scams Before They Cost You Big Money

If you’re not familiar with the term “catfishing,” here’s a brief explainer. The term was dubbed in the 2010 documentary “Catfish” which explored the journey of a young man who was lied to by a promising love interest he met on Facebook (her profile, he discovered, was fake, as was pretty much everything she told him).

The term “catfish” took off and eventually made its way into the dictionary. Now, if you look up “catfish,” it’s got two definitions. The first one pertains to the actual fish; the second reads, “a person who sets up a false personal profile on a social networking site for fraudulent or deceptive purposes.”

Pretty much anyone engaging online with people they don’t know in real life is potentially at risk for catfish scams — though single people on the quest for love are particularly vulnerable. What’s worse, a catfish scam might not only break your heart, it might also break your bank account. According to a study by All About Cookies, in 2022, catfishing scams cost an average of $132.5 million per quarter — up 11.2% from the previous year.

So, how can you spot a catfishing scam before it costs you money? Look for these red flags.

They Use Photos of Someone Else

Catfish scam artists usually use pictures in their social media profile that they say are of them but are not. Often, they represent themselves as conventionally attractive, young people. Do a reverse image Google search to ensure that their pics are not of someone else. All you do is right-click their photos, copy the URL and paste in the box at images.google.com.

They Have a Low Follower or Friend Count and Aren’t Super Active

If the person you’ve been conversing with on social media has few followers or friends and isn’t terribly active on the site, as well as isn’t tagged in photos or posts by others, this is a red flag. It suggests the account was designed with the purpose of targeting you or others for scamming.

They Share Your Interests to a T

Catfish scam artists probably did a little bit of research, via your online profiles, to find out about you. They may know your favorite movies, TV shows, bands and so on. They’ll likely say they love all the same things, possibly even before you bring them up. Be scrupulous. Nobody has absolutely everything in common.

They ‘Love Bomb’ You

‘Love bombing’ is a red flag for anyone who is pursuing a romantic relationship. A love bomber will do things like tell you they’re falling in love with you after only a short while of knowing you, or make you think that you’re the center of their world. Though there are times when true love really does cast its spell quickly, coming on so strong is often a manipulative tactic bad actors use to control you.

They Want Your Personal Information

It’s natural to ask people questions about themselves when getting to know them. But look out for questions whose answers could contain password information. Questions like, “What was your first pet’s name?” or “What is your mother’s maiden name?” are, well, fishy. If a catfish scam artist is asking, they’re likely using this information to work toward stealing your identity.

Separately, they may ask very personal questions that, if leaked publicly, could embarrass you. This could be a way to set you up for blackmail.

They’re Won’t Video Chat With You

Perhaps the biggest red flag of a catfish, other than fake or stolen profile photos, is that this person refuses to video chat with you. They may say they have poor Wi-Fi, an old phone or are self-conscious about their appearance. If they continue to procrastinate live video chatting, they’re likely a scam artist.

It Just Seems Too Good To Be True — and Your Gut Knows It

Many of us find our soulmates online. You shouldn’t assume everyone is out to get you. But if you’re talking with someone online and things just seem a little too good to be true, or any details simply aren’t adding up, it’s smart to walk away and spare yourself not only heartache, but potentially a financial nightmare.

