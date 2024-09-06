7 Ways to Invest $60k in Real Estate

Investing $60,000 in real estate offers several avenues depending on your risk tolerance and financial goals. For instance, you might consider purchasing a rental property, where the initial outlay can cover a down payment, allowing you to generate income through rent. Alternatively, investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) provides exposure to real estate markets without the responsibility of property management and offers dividends as a return. Another option is real estate crowdfunding, where you pool your funds with other investors to finance large projects, potentially yielding higher returns with lower entry costs. These strategies allow you to diversify your portfolio, leveraging real estate’s potential for steady growth.

A financial advisor can help you pick an investment strategy that aligns with your needs and goals. Connect with an advisor.

Consider Active vs. Passive Approaches

When considering real estate investments, one of the most critical decisions you’ll need to make is whether to pursue an active or passive approach. Active real estate investing involves hands-on management, requiring you to directly oversee properties, handle tenants and manage day-to-day operations. This approach can be highly rewarding if you have the time, expertise and willingness to engage with the market intricacies.

On the other hand, passive real estate investing offers a more hands-off approach. This can include investing in REITs, real estate crowdfunding platforms or partnerships, where you contribute capital but are not involved in the direct management of properties. Passive investing is ideal for those who prefer to diversify their portfolios without the time commitment and effort that active management requires. It allows you to benefit from the potential growth of real estate without the responsibilities of property upkeep and tenant management.

Deciding between active and passive real estate investing directly impacts the amount of time, effort and risk you're willing to take on. If you're looking for more control and potentially higher returns, active investing might be the right path. However, if your goal is to generate income or growth with minimal involvement, passive investing could be more suitable.

Types of Real Estate Investments to Consider

When investing in real estate with just $60,000, it’s important to understand the various types of investments available. Real estate offers a diverse range of opportunities, each with its own potential for growth, risk and income. Knowing your options can help you make informed decisions that align with your financial goals.

Here are some ways to invest your $60,000:

1. Rental Properties

Purchasing a rental property allows you to generate income through tenant rent while potentially benefiting from property appreciation over time. With $60,000, you might consider a down payment on a single-family home or a small multi-family property, depending on the market.

2. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

REITs are companies that own and manage income-producing real estate. By investing in a REIT, you gain exposure to commercial properties, residential buildings or other real estate assets without the hassle of direct property management. REITs typically pay dividends, providing a steady income stream.

3. Real Estate Crowdfunding

This approach pools funds from multiple investors to finance large real estate projects like commercial developments or multi-family housing. With an initial investment (and sometimes also the requirement of accredited investor status), you can participate in these projects, making it a suitable option for diversifying your portfolio while maintaining liquidity.

4. House Hacking

House hacking is an increasingly popular strategy for those looking to invest in real estate with a smaller budget. The idea is to buy a multi-family property, live in one unit and lease out the remaining units. You can even house hack with a single-family home, renting out any spare bedrooms that you have. This allows you to reduce or eliminate your housing costs while earning rental income. A $60,000 investment could be used as a down payment on a duplex or triplex, making house hacking an accessible option for many first-time real estate investors.

5. House Flipping

If you're comfortable with a higher level of risk and have experience in property renovation, house flipping can be a profitable investment. This strategy involves buying undervalued properties, improving them and selling them at a higher price. Your $60,000 likely won't be enough to finance the purchase and renovation of a property, so you may need to bring on a partner or seek alternative financing.

6. Real Estate Partnerships

Joining a real estate partnership is another option for those looking to invest $60,000 in real estate. Partnerships allow multiple investors to pool their resources to purchase larger properties than they could afford individually. These partnerships often involve residential or commercial real estate and can provide attractive returns through rental income and appreciation. However, it’s important to have a solid agreement in place regarding the distribution of profits and responsibilities to avoid potential disputes.

7. Vacation Rentals

Investing in a property in a popular tourist destination can generate significant income through short-term rentals. Platforms like Airbnb have made it easier to manage vacation rentals, though this strategy requires active management and may be subject to seasonal fluctuations.

Bottom Line

Investing $60,000 in real estate offers a range of opportunities to grow your wealth, whether you choose rental properties, REITs, crowdfunding or other options. The key is to carefully assess your financial goals, risk tolerance and the level of involvement you're willing to commit. By diversifying your investments and considering both active and passive strategies, you can create a balanced portfolio that maximizes your potential returns while managing risks.

Real Estate Investing Tips

A 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to defer paying capital gains taxes when selling a property, provided they reinvest the proceeds into a “like-kind” property. This tax-deferral strategy can be incredibly valuable for growing your real estate portfolio and preserving more capital for future investments. By continuously reinvesting through 1031 exchanges, you can accumulate wealth over time while delaying tax liabilities until you ultimately cash out.

Real estate investing can be complex, especially when considering factors like taxes, financing, and diversification. Working with a financial advisor can help you develop a well-rounded investment strategy that aligns with your financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Prostock-Studio, ©iStock.com/Bet_Noire, ©iStock.com/CHUNYIP WONG

The post 7 Ways to Invest $60k in Real Estate appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.