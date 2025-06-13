7 Ways To Find Affordable Housing If You Lost Your Home

The prospect of losing your home through eviction or foreclosure is devastating. But if you’re headed in that direction or are already in the process, the earlier you start looking for a new home, the better. Knowing where to find affordable places to live is key.

Public Housing Agency

The federal government funds various rent subsidy programs that state and local governments administer through their Public Housing Agencies. Programs include housing choice vouchers, subsidized housing and public housing. You’ll have to meet income limits and other eligibility requirements, which you can learn about by contacting your local PHA. You’ll find a nationwide list here, on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development website.

US Department of Agriculture

The USDA has a program similar to HUD programs. It subsidizes rent for low-income tenants who rent apartments in USDA-funded multifamily apartment communities. Although the USDA focuses its efforts on rural areas, it defines “rural” loosely. Many outlying suburban areas qualify.

211

Just as 911 puts you in touch with local emergency services, 211 connects you with a variety of health and human services. You can call that number 24/7 or visit 211.org for help finding affordable housing.

Rental Listing Sites

Zillow, HotPads and other real estate sites let you search rentals by price, so you can restrict your search to homes you know you can afford. Apartments.com goes a step further by providing a “low-income” search filter to help you identify income-restricted properties with reduced or sliding-scale rents.

Local Real Estate Brokerages and Property Management Companies

Real estate brokers and property managers help investment property owners rent out their properties. Those that represent many owners often have available listings on an ongoing basis, and know what’s coming on the market.

Classifieds

Individual rental property owners often list their available units in newspaper and online classifieds, including Craigslist. Be careful with online classifieds in particular — many are scams. But you can verify that a property owner does, in fact, own the property they’re renting by searching them in your county’s property tax records and requiring that they show you ID when you meet.

Social Media

Rental property owners often participate on local Facebook and Nextdoor groups. Posting there could help you connect with someone who has a property available.

Finding affordable housing after losing your home can be challenging, but cheap rentals do exist. Casting a wide net by taking advantage of all the resources available to you, while watching out for scams, is the best way to move forward with your search.

