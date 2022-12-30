7 Walmart Exclusives That Are Worth the Trip

The next time you’re getting ready to swing by Walmart, consider buying the retailer’s private label brands. These store brands offer lower prices than brand names — without sacrificing quality.

Find Out: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Related: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows

From apparel for adults to toys for kids and snacks to feed the family, there’s a Walmart brand item for everyone in your household. Here are several Walmart exclusives that are always worth the trip.

Mainstays Light Weight Shower Curtain Liner

Price: $2.97 (original price $3.96)

Odds are good that you don’t think too much about the status of your shower curtain or its liner. If you feel like now is a good time to refresh certain elements of your bathroom, add the Mainstays light weight shower curtain liner to your cart.

This bestseller only costs a few dollars and can be used alone or as a backing for a cloth shower curtain. It wipes easily and has a set of magnets that keep the bottom attached to the tub. This minimizes billowing and keeps water from spilling out onto the floor.

Equate 140pc All Purpose First Aid Kit

Price: $14.98

It’s not uncommon for the home first aid kit to gradually run out of essential supplies. Rather than wait until you’re out of must-have items like bandages, invest in the Equate first aid kit.

This kit has 140 first aid pieces including burn cream, gauze pads, antibacterial bandages, exam gloves and more. Most items in the kit may be used to treat minor cuts, scrapes and wounds. For just under $15, the Equate first aid kit will ensure you’re prepared for any situation. Keep a kit at home, in the car, or take it when you travel or go camping.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

George Men’s Crew T-Shirts, 6-Pack

Price: $15.98

You might be combing the internet for a while if you’re on the hunt for inexpensive men’s undershirts sold in bulk. Exclusively available at Walmart, George men’s crew t-shirts are made from ringspun cotton and feature moisture-wicking. These short-sleeve tees come in a six-pack for just under $16. Wear it easily under a dress shirt or as a shirt on its own.

Ol’ Roy Bacon & Cheese Munchy Bone Treats for Dogs

Price: $6.67

Named after Sam Walton’s dog, Ol’ Roy is a Walmart private label brand you won’t find anywhere else.

Shoppers can find plenty of Ol’ Roy brand items for their furry friends including wet dog food, dry dog food and flavored biscuits, but these bacon and cheese flavored munchy bone treats are a must-buy. Your pup will love the flavor and be able to reduce plaque buildup by chewing on these treats. At $6.67 for a pack of seven treats, the cost comes out to a little under a dollar each.

Freshness Guaranteed Sweet Frosted Snowflake Pretzels

Price: $1.73 (original price $3.47)

It’s tough to walk away from the Freshness Guaranteed selection and only pick one or two items. The private label Walmart brand carries a wide variety of baked goods including muffins, dinner rolls and pies.

Pair savory and sweet together with these frosted snowflake pretzels. For just under $2, you can indulge in pretzels dipped in white confectionary coating and topped with white sprinkles. Bring them to a potluck gathering or share the snack with family and friends.

Play Day Jump and Soar Bouncer

Price: $74

From play balls to bubble wands, the Play Day private label has all the toys kids need to enjoy a day full of fun.

Parents can turn ordinary backyards into bounce playgrounds by inflating the Play Day Jump and Soar Bouncer. Featuring mesh sidewalls to keep kids safe and allow parents to see them, kids can spend hours exploring this safe playset and leaping as much as they like.

Pen+Gear 8-Sheet Cross Cut Paper Shredder

Price: $35 (original price $49.96)

If you work from home and have been procrastinating on buying a shredder for your home office, this is a must-buy from Pen+Gear.

Instead of throwing away documents containing vital, private information, shred them safely and securely inside this shredder. The Pen+Gear shredder also shreds credit cards, paper clips and staples.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Walmart Exclusives That Are Worth the Trip

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.