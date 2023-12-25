7 Unrecognizable Signs of Growing Up Middle Class

There are certain characteristics of growing up middle class that neither the rich or the poor may always experience. Many of these signs are subtle while being distinctively linked to the middle class.

GOBankingRates combed through a Reddit thread containing some of the most interesting aspects signaling that you grew up middle class, along with their explanations. Here are the top seven unrecognizable signs of growing up middle class.

Owning Tools

Reddit user CornishPlatypus cited a quote from educator and writer Ruby K. Payne about the middle-class phenomenon of owning and using a lot of tools.

“Poor people can’t afford many tools and thus can’t repair many household features. Rich people can just buy a new item or it’s cheaper for them to hire for repairs,” wrote CornishPlatypus.

Framed Photos on the Walls of Your Home

If your home had framed photos of the people who lived in the house or close relatives as its primary wall décor when you were growing up, chances are highly likely you’re part of the middle class.

Reddit user theshoegazer wrote that wealthy people will hang artwork on their walls and those who are truly poor often move around too frequently to prioritize decorating their homes.

Taking a Family Vacation

Several Reddit users cited certain nuances in taking a family vacation as unrecognizable signs of growing up middle class.

For members of the middle class, going on a vacation often featured one of the following subtleties:

Traveling in the same state or an adjacent state.

Using a car as the primary mode of transportation.

Traveling during the weekends.

Visiting family members and staying at their homes, or opting for a motel during the trip instead of a hotel.

Eating Leftovers

Reddit user rosanna124 said they think eating leftovers the next day from last night’s dinner is an unrecognizable sign of growing up middle class.

“I have been in the poor category and we did not have anything left over to eat the next day,” wrote rosanna124, who added that the middle class also has access to recipes.

Having One Extra Bedroom in Your Home

If you grew up in a home with an extra bedroom which served multiple purposes, you’re probably a member of the middle class. Reddit user petsdogs explained that this spare room would often be used as a guest room, office, home gym, craft room or playroom.

“In my experience with wealthy families, each of these things has its own room. Financially unstable families are unlikely to have an extra bedroom to spare,” wrote petsdogs.

Taking Out College Debt

Many Reddit users agreed that taking out student loans to pay for college is unique to the middle class.

“The rich just pay for [college] and the poor typically qualify for way more financial assistance,” wrote Reddit user AlwaysSaysRepost.

Having a Daily Routine

Those who grew up with an understanding of what they were doing each day and when they were doing it typically signaled they were in the middle class.

“Poor people’s lives are habitually chaotic and rich people do whatever they want whenever they feel like it, which usually involves substantial variety,” wrote Reddit user BrawndoTTM. “Middle class people tend to live lives which are much more predictable day to day.”

