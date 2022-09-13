7 Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Undervalued blue-chip stocks are a little easier to come by nowadays as the market gives back gains.

There are bargains to be found for investors who can stomach short-term volatility. The broad-based decline in equities this year means that some of the best-run and most dominant companies in the U.S. also are undervalued blue-chip stocks trading at a huge discount relative to their current and future earnings.

This presents a huge buying opportunity. And while we may not have reached the bottom yet, there are plenty of undervalued stocks available at fire-sale prices.

These undervalued blue-chip stocks should pay off handsomely once the market does bottom and share prices reverse higher.

Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com

Shares of technology behemoth Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are undervalued and extremely affordable right now.

In July, Alphabet stock split on a 20-for-1 basis and the share price fell from around $2,300 down to just over $110.

The stock split alone will put shares of Alphabet within reach of most retail investors. However, Alphabet’s stock is also down 24% year to date and trades 27% below its 52-week high. The company’s price-earnings (P/E) ratio has declined along with the share price to an attractive level of 20x, which is below the average of 25x among large-cap tech stocks.

Put it all together, and GOOGL stock is trading at its most affordable level since 2004. Investors can take a position in one of the world’s most dominant technology companies for close to what they would have paid when it held its initial public offering. Since then, Alphabet’s share price has gained nearly 4,000%.

And this year’s pullback is one of the steepest in the company’s public history. Investors should take advantage of this opportunity.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Cassiohabib / Shutterstock.com

Down 33% this year, retailer Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was recently at its lowest level since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

The decline in the share price hardly seems justified considering that the Atlanta-based company reported the strongest first-quarter sales in its 44-year history. Home Depot reported Q1 earnings per share of $4.09, which beat Wall Street forecasts of $3.68. Revenue totaled $38.91 billion, beating expectations of $36.72 billion.

The company said it now expects sales to increase 3% and EPS growth in the mid-single digits for all of 2022. In its more recent second-quarter results, Home Depot again beat Wall Street expectations and reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company reported Q2 earnings per share of $5.05 versus estimates for $4.94, along with revenue of $43.79 billion compared to estimates for $43.36 billion.

So far, Home Depot has been impervious to inflationary pressures. The company has been focused on serving professional homebuilders and contractors rather than just do-it-yourself renovators. It noted in its results that professional sales now outpace do-it-yourself projects.

The earnings and positive guidance show that Home Depot has been unfairly dragged lower by the market rout. Add in a P/E ratio on the stock of only 18x and a quarterly dividend that yields 2.73%, and it’s easy to make the case that investors should buy the dip in HD stock.

Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Really, you could put any semiconductor stock on this list.

But among the semis, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been especially battered. The company’s P/E ratio is now at 36x, lower than archrival Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) P/E ratio of 47x and below the industry average.

While AMD doesn’t pay a dividend, its earnings have continued to be strong this year, and its outlook is positive despite ongoing challenges with supply chains and inflation pressures. In August, the company reported results for this year’s second quarter that showed its sales beat expectations.

AMD reported earnings per share in the second quarter of $1.05 versus estimates for $1.03. Revenue in the quarter came in at $6.55 billion, above estimates for $6.53 billion. However, the chipmaker forecast $6.7 billion in revenue for the current third quarter, below forecasts for $6.83 billion. AMD stock fell as a result of the missed guidance.

Still, each of its four business segments grew during Q2, and overall revenue soared 70% from a year earlier. By almost every measure, AMD is a best-in-class stock that investors should buy while it is on sale.

Chevron (CVX)

Source: Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Winter is coming. And with it will likely come record prices for oil and natural gas. That’s good news for Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which is positioned to capitalize on demand for energy products as the weather turns colder.

Of course, it might seem odd to claim that a stock up 36% YTD is undervalued. But consider that CVX stock has fallen 11% from the 52-week high it reached on June 8.

The decline in CVX stock comes as oil prices have slipped back below $100 a barrel on growing fears that a global recession will hurt demand for energy products. However, demand and prices remain elevated in Europe where Russia has all but cut off supplies to Germany, France and other countries on the continent, a situation that is expected to worsen as winter arrives and temperatures drop.

Any rise in oil prices back above $110 a barrel will almost certainly lift Chevron stock further which looks cheap right now with a P/E ratio of just 10x. The company also pays a stellar dividend that yields a strong 3.56%.

Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Target (TGT)

Source: Robert Gregory Griffeth / Shutterstock.com

Another major retailer whose stock looks cheap is Target (NYSE:TGT). Year to date, TGT stock has come down 26%.

Shares of the big-box chain had been holding up fairly well until April when the company reported earnings that showed inflation has affected its bottom line. It also reported that it had an excessive amount of inventory in its warehouses.

Inventory, in particular, has been a problem, with the retailer warning in June that its operating margin in the second quarter would likely fall to 2% from 5.3% in Q1 as it marks down unwanted items, cancels orders and takes steps to get rid of extra products. The retailer blamed a Q1 earnings miss on pricey freight costs, higher markdowns and lower sales.

Things got even worse when Target reported second-quarter earnings in August, announcing that its quarterly profit fell nearly 90% from a year earlier. Despite the ugly Q2 print, Target reiterated its full-year guidance, saying it is now expects revenue growth for all of this year in the low- to mid-single digits.

The earnings and inventory aside, Target still pays a decent dividend that yields 2.6% And its P/E ratio of 19x shows the stock is currently undervalued relative to its peers.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Viewed by many as the ultimate blue-chip stock, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B), the holding company of Warren Buffett, has not been immune to the market downturn this year. In the last six months, BRK-B stock has declined 15%.

In many ways the pullback is curious given Buffett’s excellent track record of finding bargains in down markets. The current down market has been no exception, with Buffett spending more than $50 billion to take positions in stocks such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). He has also expanded positions in key holdings such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

While Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t pay a dividend, its stock has a ridiculously low P/E ratio of 0.038x, and Buffett is aggressive when it comes to buying back his own stock anytime he feels it is undervalued. In the last year, he has repurchased a record $27 billion of Berkshire stock.

Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: FedEx (FDX)

Source: Antonio Gravante / Shutterstock.com

As one of the largest transportation, delivery and logistics companies in the world, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) would be a worthy addition to any portfolio. And right now, FDX stock looks like a bargain down 20% on the year.

FedEx’s share price has fallen alongside the market downturn and slowing e-commerce shipments. However, there is reason for investors to be bullish on FDX stock.

Earlier this year, Raj Subramaniam took over the CEO role. One of his first moves was to hike the company’s quarterly dividend by 53%. It now yields 2.24%.

When announcing the dividend increase, FedEx also said that it is adding “total shareholder return” as a key performance metric to its executive compensation program. The new CEO has made clear that he is focused on shareholder value.

Investors should respond by scooping up FDX stock while it is at bargain prices. Its P/E ratio currently stands at an attractive 14x.

On the date of publication, Joel Baglole held long positions in GOOGL, NVDA and AAPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.

The post 7 Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.