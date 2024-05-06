7 Under-the-Radar Cryptos That Could Deliver Overnight Riches

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market has been quite boring for the past two months, but you shouldn’t let the boringness or the threat of further downside fool you as there are many under-the-radar cryptos that can deliver solid gains. Historically, the crypto market has faced hundreds of downturns, yet it has managed to bounce back every time. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future performance, but it presents a compelling case for having a small portion of your portfolio invested in some under-the-radar cryptos.

Now, most of this crypto portfolio should be parked in the big and safe projects like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). In my view, BTC and ETH are poised for significant gains once the halving’s supply crunch hits in the coming months, with Ethereum potentially riding off Bitcoin’s tailwinds. However, for those seeking life-changing gains, it is also a prudent move to allocate some “fun money” into low-cap cryptos that have lots of upside potential and promising tech.

Here are the seven under-the-radar cryptos:

Solidus AI (AITECH-USD)

Source: Tapati Rinchumrus / Shutterstock.com

Solidus AI (AITECH-USD) is a self-explanatory name – it is an AI crypto project. However, what sets it apart is its physical presence, unlike most AI crypto projects. The project claims to have a high-performance computing data center spanning over 8,000 square feet in a “highly secure European location.” The AITECH token is supposed to “serve as a payment gateway for licensing Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS), Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), and accessing HPC resources via their Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform.”

This project was one of the biggest winners this year, rising from just around $5 million at the start of 2024 all the way to $234 million by mid-March. However, the rally has cooled down substantially, and its market cap is currently $118 million. In my view, the price has rebounded recently, but I see much more upside ahead if AI makes more inroads into the blockchain space. I believe Solidus AI having an actual data center could drive a lot of hype going forward.

Three Protocol Token (THREE-USD)

This crypto project uses Zero Knowledge Proof Pseudonymous on-chain profiles with ZKP reviews and history. It allows no-KYC ZKP pseudo-anonymity digital IDs, neural network AI, and Tri-Sig DAOs for Crypto marketplaces. Now, let’s break down all these blockchain buzzwords and see what’s unique here.

First, Three Protocol (THREE-USD) wants to offer privacy protections and avoid potential government overreach, like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) or legislation that could infringe on people’s rights. It plans to use “Zero Knowledge Proof” cryptography to allow pseudonymous (nameless) user profiles and reviews on crypto marketplaces. This also means there is no need to follow banking “Know Your Customer” (KYC) regulations to use the marketplaces. It wants to do all this through some form of neural network AI system, and it wants to enable “Tri-Sig DAOs.” This refers to having 3 signatures required to approve decisions in the project’s DAOs.

Now, with that out of the way, I would make it clear that the tech here isn’t really groundbreaking. Lots of cryptos offer many of what Three Protocol does, but I like the fact that this project offers all of this under one roof. The market cap here is just $34 million, and the price action here has been very stable for a project of this size. In my opinion, we are seeing a long-term shift to decentralized exchanges and crypto marketplaces, and if CBDCs do become a thing in many countries, I believe this crypto can deliver multibagger returns. Considering there is little dilution here, I wouldn’t rule out big gains.

Node AI (GPU-USD)

Source: Have a nice day Photo/Shutterstock

Node AI (NODE-USD) is one of the under-the-radar cryptos in the AI space. This project is quite similar to computing cryptos like Render (RNDR-USD), Golem (GLM-USD), and iExec RLC (RLC-USD). The difference here is that while other blockchain computing projects are focused on broad sectors, this one is focused more on AI computing. Node AI allows people to rent AI servers with high GPU capabilities on a monthly basis. These “servers” are actually resources pooled from people around the world who lend their idle GPU computing power to the network for Node AI tokens. Moreover, it provides APIs for more AI applications, like image and video processing.

Obviously, there are now quite a few projects like this, but Node AI is trying to ride AI tailwinds, so I see the appeal here. It has a relatively higher market cap at $137 million as of writing, and if the AI rally restarts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it go past $500 million. One of its biggest upside catalysts, in my opinion, is that it does not have many exchange listings. Most of its volume comes through Uniswap (UNI-USD), and MEXC is the only major exchange it is on. If it manages to get listed on bigger exchanges like Binance, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), OKX, or Kraken, we could see a lot more interest in under-the-radar AI cryptos – specifically, Node AI.

XDC Network (XDC-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

The XDC Network (XDC-USD) is a layer 1 blockchain that focuses on real-world assets (RWAs). These RWA cryptos have been around for a long time. However, we are currently seeing an interest in RWA cryptos that are involved in commodities and real estate. The XDC network is targeting these projects and wants to host such RWA projects and be the biggest ecosystem here. It uses a delegated proof-of-stake (dPoS) mechanism that has near-zero gas fees and a high TPS count. However, this doesn’t really matter right now since there aren’t that many RWA crypto projects out there with enough volume to clog up even a slow blockchain.

That said, we could still see XDC Network gain significantly from here during the next leg up. There are tons of RWA projects, and it is a given that many more will pop up in the coming months. In my opinion, if this blockchain can attract some big RWA projects, there is good reason to believe the ecosystem could be worth a lot more than its current $502 million market cap.

Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD)

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock

This pick is more eccentric as I usually stay away from memecoins, but I am picking this solely due to the tokenomics here. I would recommend skipping this if you are focused more on utility, but if you are into very high-risk, high-reward plays, Blue Kirby (KIRBY-USD) could fit that bill. This is a micro-cap project that had a big selloff back in March. However, it has since been trading near an established floor with significant upside potential. It seems to have a reorganized developer team along with a much more decentralized token distribution this time around.

In my view, Blue Kirby could possibly reach over $100 million in market cap or more when the bull market returns, considering it is one of the more well-known memecoins on the Fantom (FTM-USD) blockchain, a chain that currently has a $2.1 billion market cap.

AIOZ Network (AIOZ-USD)

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock

AIOZ Network (AIOZ-USD) is a DePIN for Web 3.0, AI, streaming, and storage. If you haven’t heard of DePINs before, it basically means that the network runs on a global network of decentralized nodes (DePINs) contributed by users. Users get rewarded in AIOZ for sharing their device’s computing power, storage, and bandwidth. Then, this shared resource pool is used for storing data, converting media files between formats (transcoding), streaming media, and running decentralized AI workloads.

If this sounds pretty similar to Node AI, you’d be right. What makes this unique is that instead of just focusing on computing power or storage, this project does both. As a result, this is also a much bigger crypto project, with an $848 million market cap. The price action has been stellar so far. AIOZ is up around 3,500% in a little over five months. Moreover, this crypto hasn’t declined as much compared to other AI cryptos, and it has seen bullish price action recently. I believe it could test the $1 level soon, and a breakout could lead to significant gains.

SPECTRE AI (SPECTRE-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Spectre AI (SPECTRE-USD) is one of the more under-the-radar cryptos on this list, but its price has held up quite well so far. This is not your usual AI project though. It is a Telegram bot for short-term price predictions within 6h, 12h, 24h, and 48h. It includes analysis, like X bubblemaps, sentiment analysis charts, and TA analysis chatbots.

As I have said before, trading-related cryptos could surge once the altseason hits and volume soars. Thus, I think even with this crypto gaining significantly since the start of the year, it could deliver multibagger gains from its market cap of $18 million. It is currently just on Uniswap, so there is a lot of room for the crypto to grow.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Under-the-Radar Cryptos That Could Deliver Overnight Riches appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.