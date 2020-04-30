InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

[Editor’s note: “7 U.S. Stocks to Buy on Coronavirus Weakness” is regularly updated to included the latest analysis of the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation and which stocks to buy.]

The outbreak of Covid-19, a novel coronavirus strain which originated in China but has since gone global, is a big deal. To date, it has infected over 3.2 million people across the globe. It has also killed nearly 250,000 people, kept billions more stuck in their homes, brought the global economy to a screeching halt, and caused U.S. stocks to fall off a cliff.

But, not all is hope lost, and now may be the time to actually look for U.S. stocks to buy on the dip. For a few reasons.

First, the coronavirus pandemic is tracking in the right direction.

That is, spread of the virus is slowing in America and throughout most of Europe and Asia, and has hit near-zero transmission in the countries where the virus struck first (China and South Korea). The science also continues to show that the virus is not as lethal as previously expected, with a wave of recent antibody testing implying a death rate more in-line with that of the seasonal flu. And Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has developed an anti-viral treatment, remdesivir, which has shown promise in late-stage clinical trials.

Second, it increasingly appears that the U.S. will start to “re-open” parts of its economy starting in May.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his staff have sounded a consistently optimistic tone that the U.S. will open back up for business in May. At the same time, California, Oregon, and Washington have formed a pact to figure out how to re-open their state economies. East Coast states, including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, have formed a similar pact. Southern states, such as Georgia and South Carolina, have already started to re-open.

Third, there’s ample fiscal and monetary stimulus to power a rebound in economic activity once the economy does re-open.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has thrown a kitchen sink at the economy. So has the government. Together, those two institutions have slashed interest rates to zero, injected trillions of dollars of liquidity into financial markets, rolled out multi-trillion dollar stimulus and loans packages, and mailed checks to every American, among many more things. These actions don’t just give corporate America a lifeboat to survive the crisis — they also position corporate America to rebound vigorously once the virus passes.

Fourth, U.S. stocks are pretty cheap.

If you assume that the virus is a short-lived headwind, and that economic activity normalizes in 2021, then S&P 500 earnings per share could very realistically come in around $170 (or better). With the 10-Year Treasury yield down below 1%, an appropriate forward earnings multiple for the market is 18 (or higher). An 18-times forward multiple on $170 implies a 2020 price target for the S&P 500 of over 3,000.

So, as opposed to running away from U.S. stocks during this scary time, I’m running towards them, building a portfolio of long-term winning assets at heavily discounted prices.

I’ve already picked some Chinese stocks to buy once coronavirus fears fade. Now, I’m picking seven U.S. stocks to buy once coronavirus fears fade. Those seven strong U.S. stocks to buy include:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Nike (NYSE: NKE )

(NYSE: ) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD )

(NASDAQ: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Intel (NASDAQ: INTC )

(NASDAQ: ) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )

(NASDAQ: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coronavirus Stocks to Buy: Apple (AAPL)

Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

The coronavirus outbreak has hit global technology giant Apple hard in recent weeks.

Across the globe, Apple has closed offices, stores, and contact centers. Many of the factories from which Apple sources its hardware products have been shut down, too.

But this is a temporary headwind.

Assuming the virus continues on its current trend, then spread will slow dramatically over the next few weeks. If it does, then Apple will re-open its offices, stores, and contact centers across the globe in May/June — much like Apple has already done in China, where spread of the virus has slowed dramatically. Many of its factories will come back online, too.

In other words, come June, the Apple growth narrative will start to fire on all cylinders again, just in time for its big 5G iPhone launch in the back-half of the year.

That big 5G iPhone launch coupled with a broader global economic rebound should power AAPL stock back to all time highs by the end of 2020.

Nike (NKE)

Source: Square Box Photos / Shutterstock.com

Shares of global athletic apparel giant Nike have been pummeled on concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will materially impact the company’s operations across the globe.

Make no mistake. They will. Consumers in many parts of the world aren’t leaving their homes these days, much less going out and buying Nike apparel. Yes, Nike has an e-commerce website. But most consumer dollars today are being allocated towards consumer staples purchases, at the expense of consumer discretionary purchases.

Big picture — so long as the virus sticks around, Nike won’t sell a lot of product.

But, let’s take a step back.

Are consumers really over discretionary purchases forever? No. Once the virus fades, pent-up consumer demand could turn into robust spending on shoes, shirts, and the like.

Has the athletic apparel trend lost any steam? No. Again, once the virus fades, consumers will be more concerned than ever before about their health and wellness, sparking accelerated interest in being active and working out, and sparking increased demand for athletic apparel.

Is Nike no longer the king in athletic apparel? No. Thanks to its broad portfolio of big athlete endorsements, global reach, relentless innovation, and purpose-minded marketing, Nike is still the unparalleled leader in athletic apparel.

So, once the virus fades, consumers will get back to buying clothes, they’ll buy a ton of athletic apparel clothes, and they’ll buy a ton of Nike clothes.

All of that means that current weakness is a great time to buy the dip in NKE stock before a strong second-half rebound.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Joseph GTK / Shutterstock.com

Shares of red-hot chip maker Advanced Micro Devices plunged amid concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will dampen chip demand globally and spark significant supply chain disruptions in Asia.

These concerns are rationale. But their longevity is being overstated.

Demand will be dampened so long as the outbreak sticks around. Base case is for the outbreak to largely die down within the next two to three months. When it does, chip demand will come roaring back, with more vigor than before, because of pent-up demand, tremendous liquidity, and huge demand catalysts such as 5G and cloud computing.

Similarly, China is already starting to re-open factories. The more the outbreak dies down globally, the more supply chains across the globe will get back to operating at full capacity.

Thus, while the supply/demand situation in AMD’s core markets is troubled today, it won’t be troubled for much longer. Maybe a few more months. So, when you see AMD stock down big on issues that will only last a few months, that looks like a good long-term buying opportunity.

Netflix (NFLX)

Source: Riccosta / Shutterstock.com

Streaming giant Netflix has had it easy during the coronavirus sell-off. While every other stock has fallen off a cliff, NFLX stock has surged to all time highs.

This company will win during the coronavirus outbreak. The more consumers stay home out of fear of catching the virus, the more likely they are to subscribe to and watch Netflix, because Netflix is the best at-home entertainment option out there… by far.

The numbers prove this. In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix added a record 15.8 million global subscribers — double what was expected.

Meanwhile, long-term, the coronavirus pandemic has likely accelerated the international shift from linear to internet TV. That’s great news for Netflix, because while Netflix has a ton of U.S. competitors, they don’t have as many internationally. Netflix is one of the only streaming services available across all of the Americas, all of Europe, and most of Asia/Oceania.

Consequently, Netflix is disproportionately exposed to international streaming TV growth, meaning that Netflix will add a ton of international subscribers in 2020, and further extend its global lead in the streaming TV market.

That extended lead gives Netflix more data and more resources to keep making better original content than peers, which will only bolster the company’s competitive positioning in the market, and add more firepower to the long-term growth narrative.

Big picture: this company is and will remain the leader in the booming global streaming TV market, so stick with NFLX stock for the long haul.

Intel (INTC)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The bull thesis on global semiconductor giant Intel is very similar to the bull thesis on Advanced Micro Devices.

Specifically, Intel stock has plunged on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will dampen global semiconductor demand.

That will happen. But only for a little bit.

Come summer 2020, demand will come soaring back, thanks to a fresh round of fiscal stimulus from central banks, pent-up enterprise demand, and huge next-gen tech growth catalysts like the launch of 5G.

Meanwhile, Intel reported a blowout first-quarter earnings report, which included 40%-plus data center revenue growth. Robust data center demand will remain, as companies increasingly virtualize their workplaces. So long as it does, Intel will have enough firepower to keep growth trends healthy amid the pandemic.

Big picture: it will take more than a short-term pandemic to derail the 5G/AI/data/self-driving demand trends that underlie Intel stock. When those demand trends return, dirt-cheap INTC stock — shares trade at 12.6-times forward earnings — will rebound.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Arguably the best U.S. stock to buy amid the coronavirus pandemic is Amazon, and that’s because Amazon is everywhere rising demand is today.

Consumers are shopping more online right now. Amazon owns the world’s biggest e-commerce platform in Amazon.com.

Consumers are also turning towards online grocery platforms. Through Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, Amazon has a sizable presence in online groceries.

Video game spending and streaming has picked-up amid the pandemic. Amazon owns Twitch, the world’s largest video game streaming platform.

Enterprises have picked-up their cloud spending, as a shutdown of physical business has forced a more rapid transition towards cloud-hosted business. Amazon Web Services is the largest cloud infrastructure business in the world.

Net net, Amazon is actually winning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Better yet, Amazon will likely turn this recent demand surge, into long-term growth, because its various businesses are sticky and offer enduring value props.

Long story short, then, AMZN stock is a great buy here and now.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com

Cloud technology giant Microsoft initially tumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic on concerns that the rapidly spreading outbreak of coronavirus would kill demand for the company’s cloud computing products.

MSFT stock has rebounded over the past few weeks because that hasn’t happened.

Microsoft just reported third quarter numbers that included 60%-plus Azure growth, 25% Office 365 commercial revenue growth, and very minimal Covid-19 impact.

The takeaway? Despite the pandemic, Microsoft is firing on all cylinders because demand for the company’s cloud infrastructure, productivity, and communications services is roaring higher as corporations across the world increasingly virtualize their workplaces. This virtualization tailwinds will persist for the next several years. As it does, Microsoft will remain on fire.

From this perspective, any and all near term weakness in Microsoft stock is a golden buying opportunity into a company which, thanks to cloud computing tailwinds, is set to be a winner for the next several years.

