7 Top Stocks to Buy Now (High Growth)

This video breaks down top stocks to buy now. These high-growth stocks are worth accumulating at these levels and lower for long-term investors with 2030 time horizons and beyond. Growth investors focus on secular growth trends and disruptive technologies such as:

Data centers

Cloud computing

Cybersecurity

Space exploration

Video gaming

Online gambling

Augmented reality (AR)

Virtual reality (VR)

Mixed reality (MR)

Autonomous driving

Electric vehicles

Genomics

Esports

5G/6G

Internet of Things (IoT)

E-commerce

Cryptocurrency

Artificial intelligence (AI)

The metaverse

Big Data

What do all these growth trends have in common? They all require semiconductors. I call semiconductors the new oil, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the top picks on the list. But what about the other growth trends and stock picks?

Please watch the below video covering an overview of current macroeconomic conditions, portfolio management methodologies, and individual stock picks.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of June 22, 2022. The video was published on June 23, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in ARK Innovation ETF, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Bitcoin, Blend Labs, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Costco Wholesale, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., DLocal Limited, Datadog, Digital Turbine, Home Depot, Invesco QQQ Trust, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, SentinelOne, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., Snowflake Inc., Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Bitcoin, Cloudflare, Inc., Costco Wholesale, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Home Depot, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Inc., Snowflake Inc., Tesla, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group and recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

