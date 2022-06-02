7 Top Stock Splits to Watch in 2022

In today's video, I am covering seven companies that may issue stock splits in 2022. The list includes Gamestop (NYSE: GME), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Of course, you do not own more of a company because of a stock split. If you cut a pizza into 20 slices, you still have one pizza. With that said, lower share prices can equate to more pin action because of options contracts, and these seven stocks could see additional trading volume and volatility in coming weeks. Please watch the below video for the full list, additional details, important dates, and more!

*Stock prices used in the below video were from the trading day of June 1, 2022. The video was published on June 1, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

